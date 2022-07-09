Racine Public Library to host first-ever block party July 16

RACINE — The Racine Public Library will host its first block party Saturday, July 16, in honor of its 125th anniversary.

The block party will run July 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is free to attend and will include live music, dance performances, games, local history activities and food trucks.

The party will take place on Lake Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets, as well as the circle of Library Drive and the walkway connecting the two streets. Traffic will be closed on that stretch of Lake Avenue from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. July 16.

The library and Bookmobile will be open that day from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The book drops in the circle of Library Drive will be inaccessible during the event, but patrons can bring returns into the library building.

During the party, the library’s digital services and innovation team will have 3D printing, laser engraving and robots to try. Games include giant Connect Four, giant Jenga and giant chess will be out to play. Especially for kids, there will be bounce house obstacle courses, carnival games and face painting.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle and more than 30 booths to learn more about local vendors, organizations and businesses. Visit racinelibrary.info/about/history/125-years to volunteer, donate or learn more.