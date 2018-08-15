RACINE — The Racine Public Library children’s area is scheduled to close Friday and remain so through Labor Day for renovations that are to include an all-new early-learning play area.
The Youth Services Department will be closed for the installation of new carpeting, explained Darcy Mohr, the library’s head of adult and youth services. The current carpeting is about 15 to 20 years old, she estimated. Shelving and materials will have to be moved around to allow for the installation by VAK Flooring, 9320 Michigan Ave. in Sturtevant. VAK was the lowest of three bidders, at $84,630, to redo the approximately 15,400-square-foot children’s department.
Thanks to a $98,000 bequest by the late Marilyn Wilson, the project also will bring all new furniture into the children’s department and create a new early-learning play area at the room’s north end. Wilson died several years ago, Mohr said, and in her will specified her gift must be used to upgrade the library’s children’s department. Library officials knew the room was going to be recarpeted and waited until that project was happening to put Wilson’s bequest to use.
To create space for the new early-learning play area, some reshuffling will be done. “The architect made it fit beautifully,” Mohr said.
The new play area will include:
- A Lego Duplo wall that children will be able to stick pieces onto.
- A magnet wall.
- A train table.
- And tactile toys.
The new play zone will be geared toward ages “birth to 5, but I think a lot of ages will have fun there,” Mohr said.
She said the Youth Services Department is scheduled to reopen Sept. 4, the day after Labor Day, if things stay on schedule.
