Racine Public Library renovations to begin this week

RACINE — The Racine Public Library has released details about changes the community can expect as a result of upcoming renovations.

"We are embarking upon an exciting time as we prepare the Racine Public Library for its second-floor renovation, and we could not be more thrilled,” Angela Zimmermann, executive director, said in a written statement.

She added, “This renovation is crucial to help our current building serve us for years to come while adapting in how we bring literacy to Racine County.”

Starting Thursday, contractors will begin setting up partition walls for construction, which should be in full swing by May 20.

The first phase of construction will entail building a brand-new staircase, working on the new Lake Avenue entrance (including removal of the outdoor concrete where the entrance will be) and remodeling in the southeast corner of the second floor where the Business Center and flex study spaces will emerge.

During this first phase, the first-floor bathrooms in the lobby will be inaccessible, so patrons are encouraged to plan to use the second-floor bathrooms.

No tax dollars are expected to be used for the $1.8 million renovation.

Future use

Zimmermann noted the current building served the community well, but the library had to follow the county as it grows and changes.

“The library of the 2020s, in essence, must offer new technology and increasingly human-centered services,” she said. “It also must be easier and more enjoyable to use.”

The renovations will assist the library as its staff endeavors to help people find resources, attend events, get support, and study.

Zimmermann explained libraries have been shifting in their purpose for many years, going from “collections to connections.”

“While checking out books and other items remains an important part of library services, we’ve noticed an increase in our patrons’ requests for human services to meet their basic needs,” she said. “As the library transforms, it will soon be able to accommodate requests for new meeting spaces and welcome visitors to an upgraded Innovation Lab, Teen Space and History Room.

Changes

Zimmermann said the library will also be easier to reach due to a planned second entrance to the downtown side of the building along Lake Avenue.

There will also be a new staircase at the main entrance.

The building will also become a new haven for our community’s creators, offering a recording studio, better browsing for our Beyond Books collection, and more.

“I’m thrilled to be guiding our library through this transition,” Zimmermann said. “By providing new services that transform the purpose and definition of libraries, we open options for Racine and support its well-being, learning and innovation for years to come.”

She added that patrons entering the library will notice changes. Shelves and items will be moved to different parts of the library as they prepare to embark on full construction.

For example, the computers on the second floor will be relocated to the northwest corner of the building.

“We will strive to keep all services, resources and items as easy to use as possible while building is in progress,” Zimmermann said. “If you need assistance finding anything, our staff will be happy to help.”

The library’s team will be out and about in the community more often throughout the renovation.

Future events include:

Spring into Summer on May 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library parking lots, a free event.

The 125th Anniversary Block Party on Lake Avenue on July 16, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are also new additions this summer to RPL's Library GO! fleet of mobile libraries.

“We can’t wait to see you and show you all that we’ve been working on,” Zimmermann concluded.

Community members can receive regular updates through the library’s newsletter, social media channels, website and local papers so you know what to expect of your visits throughout this process, which is expected to last until early 2023.

Visit RacineLibrary.info/renovation to learn more.

