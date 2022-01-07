Racine Public Library programs are going virtual, but building will remain open

RACINE — The Racine Public Library is joining the list of organizations in the area shifting operations linked to the ongoing, and heightening, COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release Wednesday, the library's programs are going virtual — but the actual building at 75 7th St. will remain open for browsing, computer access, study room use and all other resources.

The decision was made "to protect staff and program attendees," the library said.

The library's Winterfest event, scheduled for Feb. 26, will also go fully virtual. "While the library does not anticipate changing the format of events after February, further updates will be issued depending on the course of the pandemic," the release said.

The walk-in hours for social services will be temporarily closed as well; phone and video appointments with the library's social worker, Ashley Cedeño, remain available.

Call 262-321-9458 or email socialworker@racinelibrary.info to set up an appointment for social services. In-person appointments can be accommodated on a case-by-case basis for patrons who need them, the release advised.

Alternative options

Books are still available for pickup at the library during the virtual programming, but staff are encouraging visitors to use curbside pickup options, which are available at the main building and at all Bookmobile stops.

For patrons who prefer to browse materials without stopping into the building, the library offers several digital collections: Audiobooks, e-books and digital magazines are available through Wisconsin's Digital Library at wplc.OverDrive.com or through the Libby app. Comics are available through the LibraryPass app or at login.ComicsPlus.app.

Other reminders

Laptops and hotspots are still available at the library for checkout for those who don't have reliable computer or internet access at home. Laptops can be checked out for three weeks at a time, and hotspots are available for up to a week, the release said.

For education-focused materials, check out BrainFuse for free, online tutoring at LakeShores.lib.wi.us/BrainFuse/login.pl.

for free, online tutoring at LakeShores.lib.wi.us/BrainFuse/login.pl. Creativebug offers arts and crafts workshops at CreativeBug.com/lib/LakeShoresLib.

offers arts and crafts workshops at CreativeBug.com/lib/LakeShoresLib. Career training is available at LinkedIn.com/learning-login/go/share.

is available at LinkedIn.com/learning-login/go/share. You can also find test practice and skill-building materials at BadgerLink.dpi.wi.gov/resource/LearningExpress-library.

For more information about the library's COVID-19 safety precautions and what services are available at this time, call 262-636-9217, or start a chat at the website, racinelibrary.info.