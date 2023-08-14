RACINE — The Racine Public Library is hosting a monthly bilingual Memory Café for those experiencing memory loss and their loved ones.

The program, presented in Spanish and English, is hosted in collaboration with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County, Senior Helpers, Assisted Living Locators and the Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

During the Memory Café, participants and loved ones are able to socialize, partake in activities and connect with others.

“It really is designed to be a recreational, social safe place … for those with memory impairments,” said Diane Rogstad, outreach supervisor at the ADRC. “There’s no judgment.”

The library’s Memory Café is the first bilingual setting in Racine.

“My role with this one was definitely to support the community, support the bilingual — Hispanic — community with a good place to go for their needs and for resources for them,” Rogstad said.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 13% of Hispanics who are 65 or older have Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

Further, Hispanic Americans are one-and-a-half times more likely than white Americans to have dementia.

As such, Rogstad considers it “huge” to have a safe space for those in the Hispanic community who are experiencing memory loss.

The library began hosting the bilingual Memory Café in June.

“I think, really, it’s very rewarding to know that they’re not working through this journey alone, that they can do that social connect there,” Rogstad said. “But they can also make friends and have people that are going through the same journey of memory loss.”

The library’s bilingual Memory Café is on the second Tuesday of each month from 1-2:30 p.m. Participation is free. To register, contact Viridiana Rocha at 262-619-2545 or viridiana.rocha@racinelibrary.info.