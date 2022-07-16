Racine Public Library celebrates 125 years with a block party

Carol Burow Gianforte and Jim Mercier spoke of the role of the library while they were growing up in a presentation titled “The Library We Remember.”
“The library was central to our lives,” Gianforte said.
The celebration on Saturday included games, a bounce house, festival food, and of course, anniversary cake.
Mayor Cory Mason read a proclamation from the City of Racine congratulating the library on its 125th anniversary.
The crowd sang happy birthday and then was treated to anniversary cake.
“We wish you success over the next 125 years,” Mason said.
He also outlined some of the history, which included the initial work of the Racine Women’s Club, which organized a Library Association in the 1890s, and later opened two reading rooms for children. With a $50,000 grant from Andrew Carnegie, in 1904, the Racine Public Library was able to build a stand-alone library on Main Street, which is now home to the Racine Heritage Museum.
Later, the public built a new library on Lake Avenue. Gianforte spoke with fondness of the community effort to move the books from the Main Street location to the new library. Volunteers carried the books by hand from the old location to the new.
The library is currently under renovation as staff prepares to meet the needs of patrons in the tech age and beyond.
In photos: Racine Public Library celebrate its
Angela Zimmermann, executive director, Racine Public Library
Ally Hintz and Amy Valukas of Busias
Taron Edwards, Courtney Saffold,, Ky-Rah Shaw, and Ke-Ayr Shaw
Carol Burow Gianforte
Nick Demske and Angela Malone
Duke Otherwise and his band of volunteers
Library Duke Otherwise.JPG
Frances Scott and the Racine International Folk Dancers
