RACINE — Due to mechanical issues, the Racine Public Library Bookmobile will be out of service until further notice while repairs are being made.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Due dates have been adjusted for items checked out. Items on hold can be picked up at the main library.

For more information, call the Bookmobile at 262-939-2264 or the main library, 262-636-9241.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0