Racine Public Library announces new Bookmobile schedule

RPL Bookmobile

The Racine Public Library Bookmobile is pictured here outside the library.

 SUBMITTED

RACINE — The Racine Public Library summer Bookmobile will be in operation June 6-Aug. 31. The new schedule:

Monday

  • 11 a.m.-noon, former Kmart parking lot, 2211 S. Green Bay Road
  • 1-2 p.m., Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St.
  • 2:30-4:30 p.m., Green Tree Center, 4 Mile Road and Douglas Avenue, Caledonia
  • 5:30-7:45 p.m., Elmwood Plaza, 3701 Durand Ave.

Tuesday

  • 11 a.m.-noon, Red Apple Elementary School, LaSalle and High streets
  • 1-2 p.m., Kohl’s parking lot, highways 31 and 20
  • 2:30-4:30 p.m., South Park, Mount Pleasant Avenue, Sturtevant
  • 5:30-7:45 p.m., Roma Lodge parking lot, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant

Wednesday

  • 10:30-11:30 a.m., Starbuck Middle School, Wright Avenue and Ohio Street
  • 12:30-1:30 p.m., Humble Park, 21st Street and Blaine Avenue
  • 2-3 p.m., Regency Point, 2406 S. Green Bay Road
  • 3:30-4:30 p.m., Community Church, Chicago Street and Dombrowski Boulevard
  • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Racine Christian School, Virginia Street and Kinzie Avenue
  • 6:45-7:45 p.m., Western Village, Highway 20 and South Emmertsen Road

Thursday

  • 1-7 p.m., Piggly Wiggly at Shorecrest, Three Mile Road and Erie Street

Friday

  • 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pick N’ Save parking lot, Highway 31 and Spring Street

Saturday

  • 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., US Bank, Ohio Street and Washington Avenue
