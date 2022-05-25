Racine Public Library announces new Bookmobile schedule

Journal Times staff
RACINE — The Racine Public Library summer Bookmobile will be in operation June 6-Aug. 31. The new schedule:
Monday 11 a.m.-noon, former Kmart parking lot, 2211 S. Green Bay Road 1-2 p.m., Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. 2:30-4:30 p.m., Green Tree Center, 4 Mile Road and Douglas Avenue, Caledonia 5:30-7:45 p.m., Elmwood Plaza, 3701 Durand Ave. Tuesday 11 a.m.-noon, Red Apple Elementary School, LaSalle and High streets 1-2 p.m., Kohl’s parking lot, highways 31 and 20 2:30-4:30 p.m., South Park, Mount Pleasant Avenue, Sturtevant 5:30-7:45 p.m., Roma Lodge parking lot, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant Wednesday
10:30-11:30 a.m., Starbuck Middle School, Wright Avenue and Ohio Street 12:30-1:30 p.m., Humble Park, 21st Street and Blaine Avenue 2-3 p.m., Regency Point, 2406 S. Green Bay Road 3:30-4:30 p.m., Community Church, Chicago Street and Dombrowski Boulevard 5:30-6:30 p.m., Racine Christian School, Virginia Street and Kinzie Avenue 6:45-7:45 p.m., Western Village, Highway 20 and South Emmertsen Road Thursday 1-7 p.m., Piggly Wiggly at Shorecrest, Three Mile Road and Erie Street Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pick N’ Save parking lot, Highway 31 and Spring Street Saturday 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., US Bank, Ohio Street and Washington Avenue
Here's what Racine Public Library is going to look like after its $1.8M renovation this year
A planned new entrance to the Racine Public Library from Lake Avenue is shown here.
