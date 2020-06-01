Racine protests continue with a prayer of 'We need to cry out for justice'

RACINE — On Monday, less than 12 hours after tear gas was used against demonstrators in Racine and after numerous stores were looted and a Racine COP house was set ablaze, more than 200 people marched peacefully in togetherness through Racine.
The marchers, like tens of thousands of others across the U.S., protested police brutality after the death of George Floyd, who died while being detained by Minneapolis police officers one week ago, on Memorial Day. Floyd’s death has brought up other painful memories of people of color being killed by police, like Joel Acevedo, who died after a fight with an off-duty Milwaukee police officer in April. Protesters also shouted the names of other victims, including Racine’s own Ty’Rese West, who was shot and killed by a Mount Pleasant police officer on June 15, 2019, and Donte Shannon, who was shot by two Racine police officers on Jan. 17, 2018.
Cars driving by honked their horns in support, with some passengers hanging out of the car windows raising their fists. Chants of “No justice, no peace, we don’t need no racist police” and “Hands up, don’t shoot” and “Say his name, George Floyd” echoed throughout the city.
Before beginning their march, protest leaders stood at the foot of the Civil War statue in Monument Square to give statements to the crowd.
“This is our time,” one leader said. “This is our time to say something.”
The protesters first moved to the Racine Courthouse and sat for nine minutes, the length of time Floyd’s neck was knelt on by a police officer. While the chanting continued through the first eight minutes, the final minute was spent in silence. The group then marched to the Racine Police Department and did the same there before proceeding around the city.
During a sitdown on 14th Avenue as a part of the march, Rickeya Neal, a Racine native and special education teacher with Kenosha Unified, pleaded with protesters to avoid violence while still making sure their voices are heard.
“We need to cry out for justice, for fair treatment, for equal rights,” she said into a megaphone, being met with cheers.
She then led a prayer, saying “We ask you for justice. Lord God, we ask you to begin to touch the hearts of the hardened people because we’re tired. We’re tired of being mistreated. We’re tired of being taken advantage of. We’re tired of being treated like our rights don’t matter. We’re tired of going to work everyday not knowing if we’ll come home to our families.
“God we need you. Some of us are scared. We’re afraid. Every day men and women go to work not knowing if they’re going to be stopped by the police just for being black,” she continued. “Bring justice to everyone Lord God. We need these corrupt officers taken care of. Justice needs to be served. It’s not fair. We all have families we want to go home to at night ... Teach law enforcement how to love. Teach them how to correctly do their jobs.”
Law enforcement was present and blocked traffic while the protesters marched through the streets of Racine. While Sunday protests resulted in confrontations with law enforcement, there were none during the day Monday. Several Downtown businesses boarded up windows and entrances Monday in preparation for possible break-ins and vandalism.
After protesters marched back to Monument Square, they gathered for speeches and music. They began to disperse on their own after 4 p.m.
According to rally leaders, another march is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
A community prepares
In Mount Pleasant, Police Chief Matt Soens reported to The Journal Times on Monday afternoon that while there have been no demonstrations or civil disturbances in the village, police are proactively preparing.
“As of now we haven’t had any damage, any demonstrations, anything like that in Mount Pleasant,” Soens said. “It’s been more concentrated in the City of Racine … For us at this point, we’re adding extra patrols, more people on, monitoring social media, communicating with other (law enforcement) agencies if we hear something and vice versa.”
Soens did acknowledge that there have been some “loose threats to retail establishments in Mount Pleasant but nothing that’s been substantiated. None of that has materialized at this point.”
A heavy police was presence was seen at the intersection of highways 31 and 11 early Monday morning after rumors of possible looting at Regency Mall surfaced, but none of that occurred.
Soens added that the area has a Civil Disturbance Team comprised of law enforcement officers drawn from police departments in Racine, Mount Pleasant, Caledonia and Sturtevant, as well as the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
“Some of those officers are on standby to help in case things get out of control,” he said.
In Racine as elsewhere, Soens noted that it’s been a small group agitating and perpetrating violence in the midst of peaceable protesters.
“The whole thing is unfortunate because most of the protesters and demonstrators are law-abiding, hard-working people who just want to be heard, and then you just have pockets of people that have decided that they want to cause damage and loot and start fires and provoke the violence,” he said. “Unfortunately, it gives the people protesting properly a bad name We’ve gotta keep our fingers crossed that things don’t escalate further. Cooler heads have to prevail in times like this so things don’t escalate.”
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this story
