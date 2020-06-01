Racine protests continue with a prayer of 'We need to cry out for justice'

“This is our time,” one leader said. “This is our time to say something.”

The protesters first moved to the Racine Courthouse and sat for nine minutes, the length of time Floyd’s neck was knelt on by a police officer. While the chanting continued through the first eight minutes, the final minute was spent in silence. The group then marched to the Racine Police Department and did the same there before proceeding around the city.

During a sitdown on 14th Avenue as a part of the march, Rickeya Neal, a Racine native and special education teacher with Kenosha Unified, pleaded with protesters to avoid violence while still making sure their voices are heard.

“We need to cry out for justice, for fair treatment, for equal rights,” she said into a megaphone, being met with cheers.

She then led a prayer, saying “We ask you for justice. Lord God, we ask you to begin to touch the hearts of the hardened people because we’re tired. We’re tired of being mistreated. We’re tired of being taken advantage of. We’re tired of being treated like our rights don’t matter. We’re tired of going to work everyday not knowing if we’ll come home to our families.