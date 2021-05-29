 Skip to main content
Racine projected to have a 'great year' for tourism, with events back after pandemic
In 2019, Real Racine, the county's tourism bureau, reported visitor spending totaled more than $261 million. In 2021, Real Racine President/CEO Dave Blank said the current numbers of the county's weekly lodging reports are "climbing closer and closer to 2019, which was a record year."

After tourism in the county took a hard hit due to the pandemic in 2020, with tourism spending dropping by $71 million, Blank said he's optimistic about this year's numbers. 

Occupancy in hotels is about 55% as of late May, close to the 2019 number of 61% in the same week. This summer, Real Racine reports having 17 upcoming events and estimates drawing 40,000 visitors to the area.

There's also an estimate of about $10 million in economic impact, Blank added: "All of that is new money coming in, visitors not from Racine." 

Six in ten adults in the U.S. have received their first shot of a vaccine and nearly fifty percent of the entire population is vaccinated. Cases and deaths are hitting their lowest levels in a year in the U.S.The country reported fewer than 25,000 daily cases for the first time since June.The former head of the FDA says as vaccinations go up and cases drop, it'll be up to each person on what precautions they take.Scott Gottlieb said: "We're going to have to protect ourselves based on our own assessment of our risk and our own comfort. And so if you're unvaccinated, you're going to be at higher risk. If you're in a high prevalence area where there's still a lot of infection, you're going to be at higher risk so I think people may need to make individual assessments of their risk as they make judgments about what they should and should be doing like wearing a mask in an indoor setting and also judging the setting. If it's sort of, you know, a crowded setting with a very mixed population, you don't know a lot of the people, that's different than getting together in a household where you know a lot of people are vaccinated."

With events like the 4th Fest of Greater Racine back on for Independence Day weekend, Burlington kicking summer off this weekend with its brand-new Jamboree, the North Beach Oasis opening under new management from the owner of Gato's restaurant, visitors and natives of the county won't be hard-pressed to find something to do in the area. 

Sunny skies and a watchful eye

North Beach lifeguard Savanna Gain, seated, watches beach visitors swim under the hot summer sun in July 2020. 

"It's spanning to be a really great year," Blank said. "Maybe the best we've ever had."

For more events in the county and surrounding areas, check out The Journal Times' Summer Fun Guide online. 

