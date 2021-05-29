Racine projected to have a 'great year' for tourism, with events back after pandemic

In 2019, Real Racine, the county's tourism bureau, reported visitor spending totaled more than $261 million. In 2021, Real Racine President/CEO Dave Blank said the current numbers of the county's weekly lodging reports are "climbing closer and closer to 2019, which was a record year."
After tourism in the county took a hard hit due to the pandemic in 2020, with tourism spending dropping by $71 million, Blank said he's optimistic about this year's numbers.
Occupancy in hotels is about 55% as of late May, close to the 2019 number of 61% in the same week. This summer, Real Racine reports having 17 upcoming events and estimates drawing 40,000 visitors to the area.
There's also an estimate of about $10 million in economic impact, Blank added: "All of that is new money coming in, visitors not from Racine."
With events like the 4th Fest of Greater Racine back on for Independence Day weekend, Burlington kicking summer off this weekend with its brand-new Jamboree, the North Beach Oasis opening under new management from the owner of Gato's restaurant, visitors and natives of the county won't be hard-pressed to find something to do in the area.
"It's spanning to be a really great year," Blank said. "Maybe the best we've ever had."
For more events in the county and surrounding areas, check out The Journal Times' Summer Fun Guide online.
