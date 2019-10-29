RACINE — Participation in school choice programs that send K-12 students to private and religious schools using taxpayer funds increased in Racine this fall, as well as across the state.
In January 2019, the equivalent of 3,141 full-time students were participants in the Racine Parental Choice Program, the voucher program specifically for students living within the Racine Unified School District.
Enrollment in the program increased by the equivalent of 417 full-time students as of September, to 3,558. The total cost of the RPCP for the 2019-20 school year is estimated at $29.2 million.
Across the state, a total of 43,450 students participate in one of the four choice programs, an 8.5% increase from last year.
The total cost of the programs, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction – including the RPCP, Milwaukee Parental Choice Program, Wisconsin Parental Choice Program and the Special Needs Scholarship Program — is $349.6 million. The WPCP serves students who live outside Milwaukee and Racine.
RPCP voucher schools that added significant numbers of students this fall included EverGreen Academy, 3351 Chicory Road, with 40 more students and HOPE Christian School – Via, 3502 Douglas Ave., which added 60 students this fall.
Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, which operates five elementary schools and St. Catherine’s Middle and High School in Racine, serves the most voucher students in the RPCP by a long shot, with the full-time equivalent of 1,230 students. According to the DPI, the vast majority of Siena’s students — about 80% — attend its schools through the voucher program.
The state pays private and religious schools $8,046 per full-time student in kindergarten through eighth grade and $8,692 per high school student participating in the RPCP. State aid to the corresponding public school district is reduced by the same amount, but the district can make up those funds through its tax levy. Racine Unified plans to levy around $22.8 million to make up for those funds in the coming school year.
Racine Unified receives about $10,000 per student in state aid.
Students applying for RPCP must live within the Racine Unified School District, and be within 300% of the federal poverty level, which means an income of $75,300 or less for a family of four.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had proposed capping enrollment in Wisconsin’s private voucher schools as part of his 2019-21 budget, but that did not get approved as part of the final budget.
