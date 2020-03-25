Racine priest's uncle and godfather dies in Spain from COVID-19

Joan fits the demographic of those who COVID-19 is most likely to kill. He was 85, he had respiratory problems and he was living in a nursing home.

Martin and his sisters are now turning their attention to their parents, making sure they stay home as much as possible so they don’t become the next victims.

“We are being very strict with them,” Martin said. “I want people to take this seriously … We have to adapt to the new reality.”

Martin — who preached to an empty church on Sunday, but was seen by hundreds who watched the livestreamed mass on Facebook and YouTube — doesn’t think Americans or Spaniards or most everyone else have taken COVID-19 seriously enough.

It had killed 637 people in the U.S., including five in Wisconsin, as of Tuesday afternoon. Joan is one of more than 2,800 to have been killed by the virus in Spain as of Tuesday, the second highest total in Europe behind Italy.