RACINE — On the steps of City Hall Sunday, Pride celebrators clasped hands and held rainbow flags high to drown out the message of a small anti-LGBT group that gathered, shouting protests.
Sunday’s event was the second annual Racine Pride Celebration, marking the struggles and successes of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender or LGBT community. More than 100 people gathered at City Hall to recognize the occasion, with rainbow LGBT pride flags draped around their shoulders like capes, dressed in rainbow scarves, shirts and suspenders and signs reading, “Straight but not narrow.”
The protesters, who numbered fewer than 10, said they were Christians but not part of any organization or church. They held signs that said things like “repent” and one protester shouted, “Purify the world of a bunch of disgusting sodomites” and “You are on the road to hellfire.”
The shouts were mostly countered with messages of love from the pride crowd, although some shouted back at them.
Jackson Sidoti, 16, who leads the Gender/Sexuality Alliance at Walden III High School, often sees fear in the eyes of the LGBT youths at the school.
“Fear is not something to be fought with fear, but to be fought with love,” Sidoti said. “I would like to say to the people behind me holding hands, decked out in rainbow: I love you. To the person behind me and the people in the crowd who seem to disagree with who we are as people, despite what you say, I love you.”
Sidoti’s message was met with cheers from the crowd.
40 years in the closet
One of the event’s speakers Nikki Michele, of Racine, said she spent 40 years in the closet as a member of a fundamentalist, extremist Christian group. Michele said she watched her friends be sent to gay conversion therapy, and be forced into heterosexual marriages.
Michele finally left that group and came out four years ago. She shared a message for those in the crowd who are still in the closet: “We’ll be here for you when you’re ready to come out. Life is better on the other side.”
Local and state officials at the event touted successes when it comes to LGBT equality made within the past few years, as well as plans for the future.
Mayor Cory Mason spoke of the city’s adding transgender people to its nondiscrimination ordinance, adding a LGBTQ liaison to Racine’s Affirmative Action and Human Rights Commission and the flying of the rainbow pride flag over City Hall for the first time in history. Mason then read a proclamation declaring June Pride Month in Racine.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, spoke of the state Assembly passing a Pride Month resolution with bipartisan support and said it felt incredible to see the rainbow flag flying at the state capitol for the first time, as ordered by Gov. Tony Evers.
Fabi Maldonado, supervisor for Racine County’s 2nd District, said he plans to propose a resolution to the rest of the board for the county to sponsor a pride flag in the Uptown area, near The LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin, 1456 Junction Ave.
“My hope is to get as many people to sponsor as many flags as possible so we can just have a lot of flags, lots of visibility so people know where the center is and people know there is safety and we welcome them to the community,” Maldonado said.
Pastor Don Francis of North Pointe United Methodist Church told the crowd that his congregation voted two weeks ago to become a reconciling congregation, or one that seeks full inclusion for LGBT people in the United Methodist Church. He said that 96% percent of the congregation voted in favor of the change.
“I’m here to say that we love you, we affirm you and stand beside you in your continuing struggle against all manner of insults,” Francis said.