Racine Post Prom 2020 rescheduled for Aug. 8
Racine Post Prom 2020 rescheduled for Aug. 8

Prom 2019

Students arrive at Festival Hall on May 18, 2019 for the Racine Rotary Post Prom. The 2019 post prom event featured nine schools and was organized by members of the Racine Rotary. 

 ADAM ROGAN,

RACINE — High school seniors may be able to celebrate prom after all.

The Rotary Post Prom 2020, subtitled “The World’s Greatest Prom” that brings together teens from nine area high schools, is typically held in the final weeks of the school year. It was forced to be postponed because of COVID-19.

Post Prom has now been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, and it’s still planned to be held at Festival Hall and Paul P. Harris Rotary Park.

“With everything our high school seniors have been through this spring, we want them to have the best send-off celebration we can give them,” event co-chairs Sara Luther and Kelly Stein said in a statement.

Live TV coverage and bleachers along the red carpet, plus a police-escorted motorcade, are expected to continue as planned.

The theme of Rotary Post Prom 2020 is “The Greatest Showman,” inspired by the 2017 film starring Hugh Jackman as circus ringleader P.T. Barnum.

“A Night to Remember,” a prom-like event for young people with special needs, has been scheduled to be held the following day at Festival Hall too.

Post Prom has been hosted by Racine Rotary Clubs since 1953 and typically involves around 1,300 participants.

To sponsor the event or to request more information, email RacineProm@gmail.com.

The nine high schools involved are Case, Horlick, Park, Walden III, The REAL School, St. Catherine’s, The Prairie School, Lutheran and Union Grove.

