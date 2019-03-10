MOUNT PLEASANT — Basketball has long been part of Malcom Kelly’s life. Growing up in Kenosha, he credits the sport for keeping him “on the right road.”
After playing four years of Division III basketball at Carthage College — and becoming the 14th highest scorer in school history, and serving in the Army and Navy — he joined the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Now, he’s bringing his game and job together.
At 5:30 p.m. on Friday, the 2019 Food Drive Basketball Game between Racine and Mount Pleasant police officers will be held at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30.
“We’ll be bridging those gaps with our community,” Kelly said.
Entry is free for spectators, although donations of nonperishable food items for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin are requested.
Rebound
Similar events have happened before.
In December 2017, the two police departments played another charity game in Kenosha at Reuther Central High School. This year, Kelly enlisted his fellow Mount Pleasant officers from the Lakeside COP House to restart the charity basketball tradition.
“We wanted it right here in Racine,” he said.
After seeing a presentation about Veterans Outreach, Kelly thought to himself, “What can I do to help?”
In addition to the basketball game, Kelly said that members of the National Guard will be wrestling in inflatable sumo outfits.
But besides the fun and police brotherhood, that isn’t the goal of Friday’s event: “The more food we can turn over (to Veterans Outreach), the better,” Kelly said.
