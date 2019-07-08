Racine Police to hire in-house therapist

“I kissed my kids every day when I left for work (as a police officer), because I didn’t know when I would come back.”

At a glance

The Racine Police Department will be hiring an in-house Licensed Professional Counselor for at least the remainder of 2019. The Finance and Personnel Committee reallocated $40,000 to hire an LPC for the rest of the year, and a permanent position may be created. That decision will be made when the city's 2020 budget is drafted.