Racine Police SWAT team arrests Chicago homicide suspect

A man wanted for first degree murder in Chicago was arrested in Racine on Friday morning by the Racine Police Department SWAT team, according to an RPD news release.

Jaran M. Hughes, 20, of Chicago was apprehended in the 4000 block of Erie Street by the SWAT team due to the belief that he was armed and dangerous, Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, the RPD public information officer, said in the release.

Earlier this week, the Chicago Police Department contacted the RPD/Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Violent Crime Task Force, indicating that a person wanted for first degree murder was possibly hiding within RPD's jurisdiction, Wilcox said. Over the past couple days, a cooperative investigation involving the ATF, RPD and CPD led to the successful apprehension of Hughes.

No suspect or officers were injured during this operation.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

