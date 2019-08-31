Racine Police surprise 9-year-old girl coping with tragedy

RACINE — When 9-year-old Giselle Nelson walked into the Racine Police Department Friday, she thought she was simply dropping off a Kringle, cookies and photos for members of the Racine Police Department.
Instead, Racine Police Department officers surprised the young girl with a special day centered on her.
The surprise was announced during the Police Department's 2 p.m. roll call Friday and was arranged by the Racine Police Department and members of Nelson's family.
After the surprise was revealed, Nelson was gifted a bear dressed in an RPD uniform, and fitted in her own child-sized uniform. Nelson was also given a tour of the Racine Police Department, took a ride in a squad car and went shopping for school supplies with Racine Police Officer Jermaine Pumphrey, with whom she has history.
"There’s more to it than just this,” Pumphrey said. “You can’t beat something like this. "
Everlasting impression
Nelson has had a special connection with the Racine Police Department since officers came to she and her mother's rescue years ago.
Years ago, when Nelson was four or five, she was home alone with her mother, Elena Guzman, who suffered from scleroderma, an autoimmune disease, and was on a portable dialysis machine.
Guzman became very ill, and Nelson tried to help her mother as best she could. "It was obvious that Giselle had been trying to feed her mom and take care of her," said Nelson's aunt, Sharon Sanders.
Nelson eventually called family to tell them she needed help. Family then contacted police, Sanders said. Nelson was hesitant to open the door when she first saw officers outside, but eventually let them in, Sanders said.
While police were helping Guzman, Officer Pumphrey stopped by the scene and gave Nelson a Police Department goodie bag.
Since then, Sanders said that Nelson has wanted to be a police officer and even dressed up like an officer for Halloween. "The whole thing left an everlasting impression on her," Sanders said. "She knows that police officers are there to help people."
Guzman died earlier this year, and Nelson's father, Joshua Nelson, also died unexpectedly in 2012.
Pumphrey said that surprising Nelson was a blessing. "It heals the department to do something like this,” Pumphrey said, mentioning the June 17 loss of 24-year Racine Police veteran officer John Hetland.
After Nelson's big day with Officer Pumphrey, she also threw the first pitch at the Por La Gente Invitational Latino Softball Tournament on Friday, a tournament that the Guzman family participates in yearly at Island Park. This year's game is dedicated to Guzman.
"Her mom would have been overjoyed," Sanders said. "She would have been just ecstatic."
