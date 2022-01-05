Racine police station closes; Theatre Guild opening night postponed

RACINE — Most of the places that closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic have reopened; and for much of 2021, life seemed as if it was going slowly, but surely, back to normal. However, the coming of the new year has seen those places take a few cautious steps back and close again.

Two buildings closed

Two closures of buildings in Racine were announced Wednesday morning — the Racine Police Department, 730 Center St., and Johnson Financial Group, 555 Main St. — citing either actual COVID-19 cases plaguing staff or general concerns over the health and safety of the public.

RPD announced it would be closing its interior front counter immediately and conducting drive-thru services.

“We anticipate this closure to last 14 days. We will update when the police department opens back up to the public,” the announcement stated, marking what is at least the second time the police station would be closed for an extended period of time since March 2020.

“This is a preventative measure to limit unnecessary contact due to the surge in new cases. This is not affecting the operations of the police department,” said Sgt. Kristi Wilcox in an email to a reporter.

Johnson Financial said in a release it would only have its lobby open for in-person appointments.

“To protect the health of our clients and associates, our lobby access has temporarily moved to in-person appointments only. If you need assistance with your accounts or have questions, please contact your office or advisor to schedule a convenient appointment,” the company wrote in its release.

A show postponed

The opening weekend of Racine Theatre Guild’s upcoming show, “Nunsense,” also was postponed. The show’s new run is to begin Friday, Jan. 14, and run through Sunday, Jan. 23.

RTG requires all actors and crew members to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Cases where someone who has been vaccinated but still tests positive for the novel coronavirus are still possible, although the symptoms for someone who is vaccinated are consistently less severe than they would be for someone who is unvaccinated; the death rate from COVID-19 is 12 times higher for unvaccinated individuals in Wisconsin.

“This week, there were breakthrough COVID cases in the cast and crew. Therefore, the Racine Theatre Guild has decided to postpone the opening weekend performances in an ongoing effort to ensure the health and safety of our volunteers and audiences,” an announcement from RTG read.

“Nunsense” will run one week fewer than originally planned, as the original running dates were set to be between Friday, Jan. 7, and Jan. 23.

The new performance dates for “Nunsense” are:

Friday, Jan. 14 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15 — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16 — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20 — 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22 — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23 — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“Nunsense” is a musical about a group of nuns creating a variety show to raise money for their convent. It is “the kind of show that connects us all through humor and gives us a chance to escape into a world of laughter and fun for a couple hours,” stated Doug Instenes, the RTG’s managing/artistic director.

He continued: “We have decided to add one additional performance to the run to share that with more people.”

The cast and crew have been “working hard throughout rehearsals to follow COVID safety protocols while creating the production.”

Patrons with tickets for performances for this upcoming weekend — Friday, Saturday and Sunday — should expect to be contacted by the box office. They will have the option to exchange their ticket for a new date, donate the cost of their tickets back to the guild or receive a refund.

“Like many theatres throughout the county, we have tried to navigate the challenges of reopening with COVID,” Instenes said. “The cast and crew are heartbroken to have to delay the start of the show and we are so grateful for their dedication to the production.”

What’s next?

The closures and postponements are coming on the tail end of the Racine Unified School District’s decision to extend winter break to “be responsive to the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a notice given to parents. Classes resumed Wednesday in RUSD.

Shannon Powell, the City of Racine’s chief of staff/communications director, said in an email: “(The Public Health Department) said there are currently not any plans to close City buildings. RPD made their own determination to do so based on wanting to keep their staff safe and because they can still provide service through the drive through.”

Andrew Goetz, communications and media relations director for Racine County, also said in an email: “Racine County buildings will remain open and continue to provide critical services to our residents. We take this virus seriously. We remain vigilant and are taking the necessary COVID-19 safety precautions.”

Local data from racinecoronavirus.org — the city’s website for COVID-19 resources — cites that the community is in the “high” category of transmission of COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker, as of Sunday, 96% of the country is under the high category of transmission. In Wisconsin, the 7-day positivity rate is between 20% to 24.9%.

Monday had seen the highest single-day total of new cases confirmed in the State of Wisconsin with 8,058 as hospitals struggle to treat all patients, hospitalized with COVID-19 or otherwise, the Department of Health Services reported.

But then on Tuesday, that record was shattered with 10,288 new cases confirmed — another sign that the pandemic may be in its worst stage yet, despite vaccines having been available to the public for the better part of a year.

