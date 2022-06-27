Racine Police staffing down, public safety budgets grow. Simultaneously, city administration grows

While the Racine Police Department has shrunk, other departments — including the mayor’s office — have grown in staffing under Mayor Cory Mason’s administration. However, pubic safety budgets continue to slowly grow along with the administration’s budget while the parks and public works budgets have gotten smaller over the past 15 years.

Alderman Henry Perez, a retired Miami police officer and perhaps the only avowed conservative on the City Council, accused the city administration of “double talk” in their attesting that cuts to police were coming solely because of budget constraints and were otherwise unavoidable.

In a commentary published in The Journal Times May 17, Perez wrote “Our staffing is low. Several years ago we reduced the manpower staffing numbers to accommodate the ‘budget.’ This in effect reduced the manpower in the police department by almost thirty positions. Then we claimed we were not ‘defunding’ the police by adding back to the budget a handful of police positions. Don’t let the double talk fool you. We have ‘defunded’ the police by our actions … We are losing officers to better paying and safer departments. We are in a recruiting campaign, yet, we only received approximately 30 applications. Kenosha, even with all their issues, had approximately 270 applicants.”

In an interview, Mason said “Some of this rhetoric that is out there is ‘Oh, these cuts must have happened a couple years ago during the defund police movement that was out there.’ All those changes that we made in our budget weren’t about reducing public safety budgets because of ‘defund police’ movement. They were put in place because of Scott Walker’s fiscal policies that he’s imposed on cities now for 10-plus years. That’s why we had to reduce the number of officers.”

The number of officers in the Racine Police Department has decreased slightly faster than the city’s population.

From 1984 through last month, the number of officers fell from 211 to 171, a 19% decrease. Across those same 38 years, the city’s population fell from 85,000 to 77,127, a 9.2% decrease.

While the number of active police officers shrunk, the city administration staffing has grown from 15 to 20.6. The administration’s budget has grown significantly too.

In 2006, four years before former Mayor Gary Becker would go to prison, there were just three positions in the administration (the mayor, city administrator and a secretary) plus six in the attorney’s office and another six in human resources.

In 2016, the last full year under then-Mayor John Dickert, it was largely the same: the same three positions up top, the equivalent of 6.2 full-time positions in the attorney’s office and 6.17 in human resources.

Fast forward to 2022 and there were 5.29 equivalent positions in the administration (mayor, city administrator, chief of staff/communications director, the strategic initiatives/community partnership manager, an administrative assistant and a part-time student intern), plus 7.75 positions in the attorney’s office and 7.56 in human resources.

During an interview last month, Mason said that if positions are to be cut in future budgets under his administration, they may likely come from up top.

Scott Kelly, chief of staff to state Sen. Van Wanggaard, tweeted June 20, “If Cory Mason hadn’t increased his office, parks, and finance department by over $1 million, they wouldn’t have cut cops.”

In a statement in May, Kelly went into more detail: “Mason’s comments are proven untrue by the 2022 budget, and what Mason did spend money on. Mayor Mason decided to cut the police/fire by $209,012 (and) $151,848 respectively. Instead he increased the following programs…

City Attorney’s office: $172,483

Finance Department: $486,276

Public Works: $423,432

Parks: $554,130

Total increase in just these four offices: $1,636,321

“Mason and the city council made the careless, conscious decision to de-prioritize public safety in their budget. The increase to the finance department alone is greater than the cuts they made to police/fire. Mason’s office itself saw its budget increase by over $50,000.

“Mayor Mason blaming the legislature for not funding public safety is nothing more than a political red herring. Ask yourself, ask the proverbial man on the street if they’d rather see a larger finance department or larger police force.”

For the better part of the 21st century in Racine, however, public safety budgets have grown, while the budgets for parks and public works have shrunk.

Between the 2007 and 2020 City of Racine budgets:

The public safety budget has grown by 11.1% (from $43M to $47.7M).

The public works budget has shrunk by 11.8% (from $12.8M to $11.3M).

The parks and recreation budget has shrunk by 7.13% (from $7M to $6.5M).

The administration budget has grown by 31.8% (from $6.8M to $9.0M); in this context the “administration” includes the mayor’s office, city administrator, city council, human resources, health department, attorney’s office, finance department, city assessor and city development.

Cut, cut, cut

Prior to the Mason administration, earlier attempts to cut police had failed.

In 2003, Becker moved to fire 25 police officers at budget time in order to save $1.7 million, but reversed course after facing pressure from then-Police Chief David Spenner and union head Mike Kothe.

Under Mason, cuts to maximum police staffing have gone through. No one was ever fired because of the cuts, but the max number of officers budgeted was reduced. In the last few years, a record increase in hiring hasn’t been able to keep pace with a high rate of retirements and other departures.

In 2019 while planning the 2020 budget, Mason and other city leaders saw city workers — firefighters, cops, public works employees, parks and recreation workers, office staff and others — protesting inside and outside City Hall when budget cuts led to drastic cuts to health insurance for current and retired employees. When Mason’s office proposed the cuts, he wrote in a commentary published in The Journal Times that “other options are worse.” Those cuts narrowly made it through the City Council by a vote of 8-7

In the 2020 budget, which was laid out in late 2019 in tandem with the cuts to benefits, the max staffing of the Racine Police Department was reduced to 195

. No officers were fired, since five positions were then-unfilled, and $500,000 was saved. That same year, an in-house peer support wellness therapist was approved as a full-time position, at a cost of approximately $80,000 per year. That year, the city also created a human resources generalist position that would “help and support public safety,” then-City Administrator Jim Palenick said, at a cost of $100,000 per year.

For the 2021 budget,

as Mason put it, “We’re going to give everybody a haircut.” After cutting health care of employees directly the year before all departments took an approximate 10% cut — except police, which took a 3% — Mason said. The capped number of officers reduced from 195 to 189.

