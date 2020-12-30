Racine Police seek public's help in vehicle arson

RACINE — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in connection to a vehicle arson Tuesday evening.
A 2015 Cadillac SRX sustained about $30,000 worth of damage in the fire.
The Racine Fire Department responded at 6 p.m. to the alley in the area of Elm Street and Tenth Street. The RFD investigation determined the fire had been intentionally set.
The Racine Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330. Callers can remain anonymous.
