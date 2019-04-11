RACINE — As the April 15 tax deadline looms, the Racine Police Department has reported an increase in phone scams.
Police say the scams consist of an automated call from the “IRS” or other agency saying that money is owed and the call recipient will be taken to jail within 24 hours if they do not pay, according to a Racine Police Department news release.
The latest scam states that "enforcement action regarding your Social Security number will be taken." The caller then attempts to obtain private information, such as the call recipient's Social Security number and date of birth.
The scams are extremely hard to investigate due to the method of contact, and in some instances, payment that the scammers have victims pay by. "Please be aware of this scam and be careful not to give our personal information to anyone over the phone," the release states.
