RACINE — The City of Racine Police and Public Health Departments want pet owners to be reminded that city ordinance prohibits pets in most parks, beaches, cemeteries and public swimming areas.

In addition, it is illegal to leave animal waste on public or private property in the City of Racine. According to a press release from Racine Police, these ordinances are in effect to eliminate health risk to the public.

When pet owners don’t pick up after their animals, waste that is left behind can wash into storm drains, and the waste then becomes a pollutant in the runoff that drains into local waterways, lakes and rivers. On land, and in water, the waste left by pets can spread diseases through bacteria and parasites.

“Be a responsible pet owner and always pick up after your pet,” Racine Police advised in the press release.

Pets are prohibited in most parks — unless on a leash. Those in violation of these animal-related ordinances could be fined between $124 and $187.

