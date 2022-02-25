Racine police officers have an idea for a new youth program. Now they just have to fund it

RACINE — The Community Oriented Policing unit of the Racine Police Department has what it believes to be a great idea for a program to help keep youth out of trouble, and the officers hope a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Justice will help pay for it.

Sgt. James Pettis presented the $50,000 proposal to the Finance & Personnel Department on Monday, whose members were enthusiastic about the project.

Pettis explained the $50,000 grant from the DOJ would allow the COP program to implement two programs: one that would put youth to work in their neighborhoods, and another that would create a volunteer infrastructure for young people who have had a brush with the law and must complete community service hours.

The first program would pay $10/hour to approximately 40 youth between the ages of 10 and 16 years old to perform services such as leaf removal, snow removal, and lawn maintenance for their neighbors in the Anthony Lane, Geneva Street, Mead Street, and Villa Street neighborhoods.

If received, the funds would also help pay for the equipment necessary to do the work.

“I hear a lot of folks in the community asking for this kind of thing, so it’s fairly exciting," Alderman Natalia Taft said. “I hope we get it.”

Neighborhood issues

Pettis said the idea for the program came from Officer Travis Brady, who noticed there were two issues in in his COP house neighborhood.

The first was the abundance of properties that needed some work, and the second was the abundance of youth who needed something to do.

He decided a program that addressed would be just the thing.

Pettis said the program would focus on yard maintenance, snow removal, and leaf removal.

“We have substantial youth participation at these areas already both through our community policing efforts but also through many of the partnerships with non-profits we’ve been able to develop thus far,” he added.

The funds would be sufficient to fund 10 participants for each of the COP houses in the targeted neighborhoods.

Approximately $41,600 would be used for wages for the youth workers.

Volunteer infrastructure

Pettis explained the second component of the plan would be used to build a volunteer infrastructure.

When young people come in contact with the law, they are often assigned community service hours, which can be challenging for families who have neither transportation nor volunteer opportunities in their neighborhoods.

“I think it’s important for these kids to give back in an equitable way and have opportunity to do that without having to go far when families lack transportation,” he said.

Performance measures

Taft asked if there were measurable outcomes in place that would help the department advocate for resources for the program in the future.

“I’m sorry,” Taft, an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, said. “I can’t help but ask this question because I’m a teacher.”

Pettis said indeed there would be performance measures — including measuring changes in property crime in each of the four locations.

He said the goal was a 10% reduction in burglaries and thefts, inclusive of vehicle theft.

Pettis explained that burglaries and theft were by and large crimes of opportunity: Someone is walking down the street after curfew, checking the doors on vehicles to see if the car is unlocked, and, if it is, carrying off any money or items they can sell, such as electronics.

Another performance measure includes a goal of increasing volunteerism by 50% for the youth participants.

Additionally, there is a performance measure for those who will be performing community service.

“Right now, we’re probably close to zero community service hours in our community policing neighborhoods for kids who have been adjudicated,” Pettis said. “What we’d like to see is 120 hours conducted through this program."

Participation

Alderman Sam Peete asked if parents would be welcome to assist.

Pettis said they would be open to having parents supervise the youth along with the officers, with some protective measures in place.

If the program grows the way they hope it will, they would certainly welcome parents and members of the community who are interested in helping.

