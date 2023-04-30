RACINE — An investigator with the Racine Police Department has changed his plea and admitted to drunken snowmobiling during an off-duty incident up north this winter.

Investigator Todd Lauer, an eight-year veteran of the police force, paid a $641 fine in Vilas County after pleading no contest to operating a snowmobile with a prohibited blood-alcohol content.

In exchange for Lauer’s no-contest plea, prosecutors dropped additional citations for operating a snowmobile while intoxicated and for disregarding a stop sign on a snowmobile.

All were non-criminal traffic citations for a first-time offender.

Lt. Shawn Barker of the Racine County Sheriff’s Department, who was cited along with Lauer, is scheduled for a May 12 trial in Vilas County on similar charges.

Lauer, 38, who lives in the Town of Burlington, could not be reached for comment.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, the police department’s public information officer, said Lauer remains on the police force, but she would not say whether he has been disciplined in the snowmobiling incident.

An internal department investigation of the matter has been completed, and Wilcox declined to disclose the results.

“It’s an internal matter,” she said.

Vilas County police said Lauer registered a 0.14 blood alcohol content — nearly double the 0.08 threshold for drunken driving or snowmobiling — at the time of his arrest.

Barker reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Both law enforcement officials were arrested Feb. 11 after police in Eagle River reported seeing both of them run through stop signs while riding snowmobiles on a public trail.

Both allegedly smelled of alcohol and slurred their speech, and Lauer admitted that they had been drinking, police reported.

Records in the arrests indicated that both Barker and Lauer flashed police credentials before either was asked for identification.

Barker was cited for operating a snowmobile while intoxicated and disregarding a stop sign while operating a snowmobile.

Both officers initially pleaded not guilty, but Vilas County Circuit Court records indicate that Lauer changed his plea to no contest on April 5.

Lauer joined the Racine Police Department in 2015 and was promoted to investigator last October.

Barker, 50, also of the Town of Burlington, has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 25 years. He was promoted in 2013 to lieutenant in the jail division.

Barker was suspended for five days in 2019 after he crashed a vehicle into a utility pole near his home but did not report the traffic incident to law enforcement until the next day.

In the snowmobiling incident, Barker served another 10-day suspension from his job.

How alcohol-related deaths have changed in every state over the past two decades How alcohol-related deaths have changed in every state over the past two decades Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington Washington D.C. West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming