RACINE — An adult male was found Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of 10th Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the Racine Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to the scene at 2:54 p.m. Sunday. The victim was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa in serious condition.

No further information was immediately available late Sunday afternoon.