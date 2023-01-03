 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine Police locate vehicle suspected in Dec. 22 fatal hit & run

Anthony Morales

Anthony Morales, 69, was the victim of a fatal hit and run on Dec. 22. The Racine Police Department is asking the public to call with information that could lead to an arrest in the case.

 Submitted

RACINE — The Racine Police Department has located the vehicle suspected in the fatal hit & run that killed a local man on Dec. 22. However, there have been no arrests, and the case remains under investigation. 

Anthony Morales Sr., 69, was found lying in the street in the 1800 block of Erie Street after 10:30 p.m. with significant injuries and later died.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, of the Racine Police Department, said in a written statement Tuesday the car suspected of being involved in the fatal hit & run had been located and was towed as part of the investigation. 

In a previous statement, Wilcox said the the vehicle parts found at the scene were from a 2019-2022 Subaru Ascent, gray/silver in color. Parts of a black grill were also recovered.

Racine Police traffic investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about the fatal hit and run. Any witnesses or those with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department at 262-635-7811 or Traffic Investigator Nudo at 262-635-7828.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

