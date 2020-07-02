Racine Police issue warnings regarding fireworks usage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — During the past few weeks, police departments across the nation have experienced an increase in calls for service involving the use of illegal fireworks.

Such activity is not uncommon leading up to Independence Day celebrations; however, the cancellation of officially sanctioned fireworks shows in many communities has resulted in an unusually high and extremely unsafe surge in the use of illegal fireworks.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

On average, 180 people require emergency room treatment each day due to fireworks-related injuries around the July 4th holiday.

Fireworks were involved with an estimated 10,000 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments during 2019.

Wisconsin State Statute 167.10 provides an outline to determine which fireworks are legal and which are illegal. The general is, any firework that explodes or leaves the ground is prohibited in the City of Racine.

Generally allowed devices (subject to content) are:

Cone fountains

Cylinder fountains

Small smoke bombs

Snakes (containing no mercury)

Sparklers less than 36-inches long