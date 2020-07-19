Racine Police investigating after person shot outside north-side gas station overnight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A person was shot early Sunday morning outside the 24-hour Marathon gas station at 3024 Rapids Drive, located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Rapids and Golf Avenue. The Racine Police Department is investigating.

“We had a shooting last night up on the north side,” Racine Police Department Sgt. Rich Rivers told The Journal Times early Sunday afternoon, noting the department “is still actively investigating” and “trying to piece together what happened and who was involved” in the incident, which encompassed a ”usual after-hour bar time … company of fools” group of 40 to 50 people. “It was people acting foolish … people go and hang out there late because it’s open. It’s one of the businesses that is foolish enough to stay open 24 hours and it attracts ne’er-do-wells. Because they’re open all night, people congregate there and act a fool.”

Rivers said the shooting victim was transported by private vehicle to Ascension All Saints Hospital before police arrived at the scene, adding that the victim was later taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Rivers said that as of Sunday afternoon, nobody had been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.