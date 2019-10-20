RACINE — The Racine Police Department has identified a suspect in the BMO Harris Bank robbery that occurred on Oct. 11.
In a release, police allege that Reno K. Devore, 43, was involved in the robbery at the BMO Harris Bank, 4100 Durand Ave., and are asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact them.
According to police, Devore is “known to frequent both the Racine and Milwaukee areas.” Police also advise individuals to not approach Devore.
The Racine Police Department is asking anyone that knows Devore’s location to contact the Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
he will be let out again until he kills or maims an innocent person, or he takes out another good police officer
