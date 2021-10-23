Racine Police hired new officers at 'historic' pace in 2021; new cadet program to launch

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As part of Mason's proposed 2022 budget, city employees who live in the city would receive a 3% pay boost over their beyond-city-limits peers. However, due to union contracts, the pay boost would not apply to city police officers and firefighters.

That could change pending negotiations with the respective employee unions, however.

“Last year the Police Department saw a large number of retirements. Our new chief and his team have been working to hire officers to get us to full force,” Mason continued, identifying Assistant Chief Alexander Ramirez (who was a runner-up for the chief job and was hired by the RPD less than a month after Robinson was sworn in) as instrumental in the hiring burst.

New cadet program planned

If approved as part of the 2022 budget, the city plans to spend $100,000 on a police cadet program.

Through it, five high school graduates could be hired as part-time cadets.