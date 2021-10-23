Racine Police hired new officers at 'historic' pace in 2021; new cadet program to launch

RACINE — New officers were hired by the Racine Police Department at a rapid pace in 2021 following a wave of high-ranking retirements accompanying the March 31 retirement of Chief Art Howell and the installment of current Chief Maurice Robinson on May 10.
To date in 2021, 21 new officers have been hired by the RPD.
“All of them are in various stages of training from the academy to the Field Training Process,” Sgt. Chad Melby said in an email. Mayor Cory Mason said this week that the hiring rate is "historic."
Still, the RPD remains understaffed.
The maximum for RPD sworn officers was lowered to 186 at the end of 2020. As of Thursday, Melby said that the department has 175 officers — that’s including the 21 new ones.
To help recruit, the focus is becoming localized, part of the Mason administration’s efforts to have the City of Racine workforce include more people who actually live in (and pay taxes in) the city, not the suburbs or communities farther out.
“This budget creates the opportunity for the Police Department to present a plan to council that will recruit locally and help us achieve our goals of hiring a more diverse group of city residents to be our future officers,” Mason said Tuesday during his 2022 budget address.
In many cities, it is common for officers to live outside the city they're hired to serve.
According to reporting from Wisconsin Public Radio, as of last year, only 15.6% of City of Racine police officers actually live in the city. In Milwaukee, at the time of WPR's reporting, 925 officers out of 1836 (or a little more than half) live outside that city. In nearby Waukesha, only 26% of officers live within the city.
Those numbers are relatively common. "On average, among the 75 U.S. cities with the largest police forces (excluding Honolulu), 60% of police officers reside outside the city limits," according to a 2014 report from the data-focused website FiveThirtyEight.com.
As part of Mason's proposed 2022 budget, city employees who live in the city would receive a 3% pay boost over their beyond-city-limits peers. However, due to union contracts, the pay boost would not apply to city police officers and firefighters.
That could change pending negotiations with the respective employee unions, however.
“Last year the Police Department saw a large number of retirements. Our new chief and his team have been working to hire officers to get us to full force,” Mason continued, identifying Assistant Chief Alexander Ramirez (who was a runner-up for the chief job and was hired by the RPD less than a month after Robinson was sworn in) as instrumental in the hiring burst.
New cadet program planned
If approved as part of the 2022 budget, the city plans to spend $100,000 on a police cadet program.
Through it, five high school graduates could be hired as part-time cadets.
“The Racine Police Department’s addition of a cadet program will work to provide area residents an opportunity to gain on-the-job experience at the Racine Police Department; where they will work alongside police officers, investigators and civilian support staff within a flexible part-time schedule at a competitive wage,” Sgt. James Pettis said in an email. “It is the goal of the cadet program to provide young adults interested in a law enforcement career the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Community Oriented Policing philosophy championed by the Racine Police Department, and prepare the future generation of Racine Police Officers to carry this torch forward for the City of Racine through an immersive employment experience.”
While working as cadets, it is presumed that they would also be pursuing the college credits needed to become fully sworn police officers.