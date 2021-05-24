Racine Police get green light to seek grant to cite rule-breaking cyclists, pedestrians

Under state guidelines for the grant, if the city were to claim there are problems with unsafe drivers, bikers and pedestrians, but then not end up citing many of them, grant funding could be lost.

As Macemon put it: “If we go in there and claim while we have a really serious traffic problem but then we don’t write any citations, the state’s not going to believe we have a serious traffic problem, and they’re not going to give us the money in subsequent years.”

There are many factors that could go into the decision about whether to issue a ticket or a warning, which includes such factors as the attitude of the person who was stopped and their driving record; and that is true of pedestrians and bicyclists, as well.

“Every situation is different, so we have to give the officers the discretion to do whatever is best on that stop for that particular driver or operator,” Macemon said.

Ultimately, Macemon noted, verbal warnings do not affect the situation in quite the same way that a ticket does.