Racine Police get green light to seek grant to cite rule-breaking cyclists, pedestrians

RACINE — Area walkers and cyclists should think twice this summer before jaywalking or riding their bicycles through red lights.
Just $5 gives you full access for 5 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…
The Racine Police Department has the go-ahead from the City Council to apply for a grant that will have a pedestrian and bicycle component in addition to traffic stops of vehicles, even if some local leaders are worried about the side effects.
The grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation/Bureau of Transportation would be for $13,000. It will pay for overtime of the officers working traffic enforcement.
While a leader of the police department said that officers retain discretion in when to cite someone who commits a traffic violation vs. when to issue a warning, documents show the state will be expecting local officers working in traffic enforcement to issue citations in 75% of stops under this initiative.
“If they (the officers) give a verbal warning, that’s fine, but they still have to go out and write some tickets. And they (the state) kind of set a guideline of every warning has to come with three written citations, as well for three more stops,” Deputy Police Chief William Macemon said earlier this month.
Should every stop end in a ticket?
Alderman John Tate II, president of the City Council, was a bit hesitant to issue citations to pedestrians and bicyclists, especially in light of the fact that motor-vehicle speeding is more of a safety concern in Racine.
During a May 10 Finance and Personnel Committee meeting, Tate noted that the city has traditionally opted for aiming to better educate pedestrians and bicyclists about safety rather than cite them.
Tate asked if there was a possibility of citing only speeders and just passing out warnings to pedestrians and bicyclists, since their actions tend not be as risky as speeding in a car.
Macemon responded to that concern, saying “every stop is unique,” and explained the decision to give someone a ticket (or not to) is at the discretion of the officer. But, he added, “the state has guidelines, so we can’t go to a straight educational system.”
The grant the Police Department is applying for has specific guidelines that include writing citations. According to Macemon, for every warning an officer gives while working traffic enforcement under the grant, they are expected to issue three citations. “The whole purpose of this money being spent by the state is to gain compliance through enforcement,” he said. “If (an officer makes) six stops, one or two can be verbal warnings if they feel that’s most appropriate for this particular operator.”
Under state guidelines for the grant, if the city were to claim there are problems with unsafe drivers, bikers and pedestrians, but then not end up citing many of them, grant funding could be lost.
As Macemon put it: “If we go in there and claim while we have a really serious traffic problem but then we don’t write any citations, the state’s not going to believe we have a serious traffic problem, and they’re not going to give us the money in subsequent years.”
There are many factors that could go into the decision about whether to issue a ticket or a warning, which includes such factors as the attitude of the person who was stopped and their driving record; and that is true of pedestrians and bicyclists, as well.
“Every situation is different, so we have to give the officers the discretion to do whatever is best on that stop for that particular driver or operator,” Macemon said.
Ultimately, Macemon noted, verbal warnings do not affect the situation in quite the same way that a ticket does.
In an email from Lt. Martin Pavilonis to Macemon, shared as one of several city documents regarding the grant application, Pavilonis wrote that across 130.5 hours of traffic enforcement carried out by officers under a similar initiative in 2020, “all stops were vehicle stops and no pedestrians or bicyclists were stopped during these grant deployments. We issued 293 citations on 200 vehicle stops in total. These were nearly weekly deployments from July 2 to Sept. 22.”
Alderman Jason Meekma, an avid bicyclist, was supportive of the grant’s goals.
He said he still sees bicyclists riding on the incorrect side of the road or on the sidewalk.
“I’m not saying what we’re doing isn’t effective,” Meekma said. “I think it’s probably more from not having more of these efforts available.”
Grant specifics
The grant period is for 12 months, from Oct. 1, 2021-Sept. 30, 2022. However, the RPD intends to utilize the grant during the impending summer months when it is more common to have bicycles and pedestrians out and about.
The grant specifies that citations should be issued, though officers do have some discretion.
Macemon provided the grant documents, which stated that the department is looking to “aggressively enforce violations committed by motor vehicle operators, pedestrians and bicyclists.” Among the actions looking to be curbed include:
- Failure to yield, turn signal violations, and OWI.
- Pedestrian and bicycle violations of traffic controls.
- Crosswalk (crossing against the light) and jaywalking violations.
- The focuses of enforcement will be on four high-traffic intersections and their surrounding areas:
- Sixth Street and Main Street
- 12th Street and Washington Avenue (Highway 20)
- 16th Street and Taylor Avenue
- Goold Street and Douglas Avenue (Highway 32)