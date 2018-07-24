RACINE — The Racine Police Department is expected to partner with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to ensure traffic safety during the Interstate 94 reconstruction project.
The city’s Finance and Personnel Committee reviewed on Monday a proposed contract between the city Police Department and DOT “to ensure that emergency response capabilities are not adversely affected by roadway reconstruction.” The DOT defined the project area as local development roads in Racine County that are bordered by Highway 20 to the north, Highway A to the south, I-94 along the west and Highway H on the east.
According to the contract, the state would provide $60,000 to the city in exchange for planning, coordinating and staffing services to mitigate emergencies in the project area for 1½ years, beginning at the start of this month. The contract would run through Dec. 31, 2019.
The agreement states that the city would specifically be asked, on an as-needed basis, to provide:
- Speed enforcement on alternate routes and other local roads;
- Monitoring of detours and alternate routes;
- Monitoring of school zones;
- Truck hauling enforcement;
- Rolling closures; and
- Planning of a corridor-wide Incident Response Communication Plan and participation in a dry-run exercise.
“These enhancement services will allow for quicker first responses to crashes on key alternate routes, quicker incident removals and added presence at sensitive facilities (schools, parks, etc.),” the contract states.
The agreement also indicates that the city is to charge its actual costs for performing this work to the DOT for reimbursement.
The committee unanimously recommended approval of the contract at its Monday meeting; City Council approval is required.
There HAS to be more to this story or the jt simply got it wrong. What happened to Mt. Pleasant Police, Racine County Sheriff, and the Wisconsin State Patrol - all of which have primary jurisdiction and operational knowledge of the area? Why in the world would Wisconsin DOT contract with a police agency that has no jurisdiction in the area? Why on earth would the City of Racine want their staff tied up on matters so far outside the city? Is the City Police department so top heavy that they're looking for things to keep their staff busy to justify their top-heavy command? There are some HUGE details missing from this story - or as is just as likely, the jt reporter got most of it wrong, or at least out of true context.
Well maybe this is a step to consolidation, Mt pleasant and the City becoming one...that would be great ...lets do it!! Then we can vote for a whole new gov't....that won't happen though too many big heads.... but maybe a referendum put forward on ONE big city...would be worth a vote..It makes overall sense for Racine County...I asked for this years ago ...dreamed of it...but now with FOX CON...no way, but i sure wished it would happen.
That area and responsibilities already have multiple safety bureaucracies, now adding another? This is very odd.
lol, the city of racine is no where near I-94
How will the Racine Police Department respond to emergency traffic situations in Mt Pleasant and Somers? Surely there are jurisdictional issues that would have to be resolved. Especially in Kenosha County.
Just dump more bs on our cops, this Mayor sells out anyone for a buck...Where is the Chief of police on this...do the cops get more money for this added response forced on them ... hmmm
