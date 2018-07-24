Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is expected to partner with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to ensure traffic safety during the Interstate 94 reconstruction project.

The city’s Finance and Personnel Committee reviewed on Monday a proposed contract between the city Police Department and DOT “to ensure that emergency response capabilities are not adversely affected by roadway reconstruction.” The DOT defined the project area as local development roads in Racine County that are bordered by Highway 20 to the north, Highway A to the south, I-94 along the west and Highway H on the east.

According to the contract, the state would provide $60,000 to the city in exchange for planning, coordinating and staffing services to mitigate emergencies in the project area for 1½ years, beginning at the start of this month. The contract would run through Dec. 31, 2019.

The agreement states that the city would specifically be asked, on an as-needed basis, to provide:

  • Speed enforcement on alternate routes and other local roads;
  • Monitoring of detours and alternate routes;
  • Monitoring of school zones;
  • Truck hauling enforcement;
  • Rolling closures; and
  • Planning of a corridor-wide Incident Response Communication Plan and participation in a dry-run exercise.

“These enhancement services will allow for quicker first responses to crashes on key alternate routes, quicker incident removals and added presence at sensitive facilities (schools, parks, etc.),” the contract states.

The agreement also indicates that the city is to charge its actual costs for performing this work to the DOT for reimbursement.

The committee unanimously recommended approval of the contract at its Monday meeting; City Council approval is required.

“These enhancement services will allow for quicker first responses to crashes on key alternate routes, quicker incident removals and added presence at sensitive facilities (schools, parks, etc.).” Agreement between the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the City of Racine Police Department
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Sari Lesk covers the City of Racine, Gateway and UW-Parkside. She is new to the community and moonlights as an amateur baker.

Load comments