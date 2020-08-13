Racine Police distributing hand sanitizer and masks, thanks to Caledonia-based CKM Inc.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is distributing masks and hand sanitizer throughout the community to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The department said the hand sanitizer was donated to the city’s police and fire departments by CKM Inc., a chemical manufacturer located at 4900 Memco Lane in Caledonia. As a result of the donation, police officers will have masks and hand sanitizer in their vehicles as they undergo patrols and will give them out while on duty.

“The overall goal of the Racine Police Department is working with the community and this again is evident with this latest campaign of directly providing resources to members of the community to protect against the spread of COVID-19,” the Police Department announced in a release.

