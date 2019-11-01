{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is being held back from running at full capacity due to budget constraints.

“At any given time, there will be at least five vacancies (on the Police Department), and it’s budgeted as such,” City Administrator Jim Palenick told the City Council Tuesday evening during a budget hearing.

In the current 2019 budget, the Police Department budget includes having at least three vacancies all year long; maximum capacity is supposed to be 200 officers.

For 2020, five positions will be held vacant, making the new functional maximum capacity 195 officers. By holding five vacancies, the city estimates it will lock in savings of $500,000 in a year.

Nobody is being let go, since the department is already under capacity.

“No jobs are being lost,” Palenick said.

At any given time throughout the year, there are usually about 7 to 12 vacancies of low-ranking police positions, according to city spokesperson Shannon Powell. By keeping those five positions unfilled, it allows the city to present a balanced budget without affecting actual hiring.

There are concerns about how this could affect officer morale, which has been low over the past couple years, as indicated by a survey that was made public in May 2018 that indicated morale was “absolutely horrible.”

“There’s a cost to morale to the officers having to work overtime all the time,” 6th District Alderman Sandy Weidner said Tuesday.

Palenick admitted that having fewer officers would likely lead to more overtime being needed, but he said that the city would still be saving money in the long run.

The budget still needs to be approved in full, and public safety is scheduled to be discussed in more depth during the council's Committee of the Whole meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

Big cost

The cost of public safety is massive.

In 2020, Racine’s combined cost of police and fire is estimated to be $47,728,928 — that’s more than 146% of the city’s tax levy (i.e. direct taxpayer dollars) and accounts for 57% total general fund expenditures. Property taxes make up only 39% of the city’s general fund estimated revenue.

“Taxes do not even come close to simply paying for police and fire,” Palenick said Tuesday.

Policing is expected to account for nearly two-thirds of the city’s public safety cost in 2020 — just over $30 million — with fire spending accounting for the rest.

The majority of the expenditures within public safety, for both police and fire, are for paying employees’ salaries.

Two auxiliary positions

The police department is not only facing cuts in 2020; there are a couple planned additions.

An in-house peer support wellness therapist, which was approved as a temporary position in July, has been made permanent in the 2020 budget at a cost of approximately $80,000.

“It’s something bigger departments have been doing to help their members to deal with the day-to-day stresses of the job,” Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara told The Journal Times back in July when the temporary position was still being considered.

The city is also planning on creating a human resources generalist position that would “help and support public safety,” Palenick said. The estimated cost for that new hire is $100,000.

Building up staffing and education in human resources had been suggested by a study of the Racine Police Department that was published in March.

However, that study called for “fully integrating” human resources within the Police Department. This new position is just one step in that direction.

Palenick said, “We are still understaffed in human resources.”

Journal Times Reporter Christina Lieffring contributed to this report.

