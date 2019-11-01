RACINE — The Racine Police Department is being held back from running at full capacity due to budget constraints.
“At any given time, there will be at least five vacancies (on the Police Department), and it’s budgeted as such,” City Administrator Jim Palenick told the City Council Tuesday evening during a budget hearing.
In the current 2019 budget, the Police Department budget includes having at least three vacancies all year long; maximum capacity is supposed to be 200 officers.
For 2020, five positions will be held vacant, making the new functional maximum capacity 195 officers. By holding five vacancies, the city estimates it will lock in savings of $500,000 in a year.
Nobody is being let go, since the department is already under capacity.
“No jobs are being lost,” Palenick said.
At any given time throughout the year, there are usually about 7 to 12 vacancies of low-ranking police positions, according to city spokesperson Shannon Powell. By keeping those five positions unfilled, it allows the city to present a balanced budget without affecting actual hiring.
There are concerns about how this could affect officer morale, which has been low over the past couple years, as indicated by a survey that was made public in May 2018 that indicated morale was “absolutely horrible.”
“There’s a cost to morale to the officers having to work overtime all the time,” 6th District Alderman Sandy Weidner said Tuesday.
Palenick admitted that having fewer officers would likely lead to more overtime being needed, but he said that the city would still be saving money in the long run.
The budget still needs to be approved in full, and public safety is scheduled to be discussed in more depth during the council's Committee of the Whole meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
Big cost
The cost of public safety is massive.
In 2020, Racine’s combined cost of police and fire is estimated to be $47,728,928 — that’s more than 146% of the city’s tax levy (i.e. direct taxpayer dollars) and accounts for 57% total general fund expenditures. Property taxes make up only 39% of the city’s general fund estimated revenue.
“Taxes do not even come close to simply paying for police and fire,” Palenick said Tuesday.
Policing is expected to account for nearly two-thirds of the city’s public safety cost in 2020 — just over $30 million — with fire spending accounting for the rest.
The majority of the expenditures within public safety, for both police and fire, are for paying employees’ salaries.
Two auxiliary positions
The police department is not only facing cuts in 2020; there are a couple planned additions.
An in-house peer support wellness therapist, which was approved as a temporary position in July, has been made permanent in the 2020 budget at a cost of approximately $80,000.
“It’s something bigger departments have been doing to help their members to deal with the day-to-day stresses of the job,” Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara told The Journal Times back in July when the temporary position was still being considered.
The city is also planning on creating a human resources generalist position that would “help and support public safety,” Palenick said. The estimated cost for that new hire is $100,000.
Building up staffing and education in human resources had been suggested by a study of the Racine Police Department that was published in March.
However, that study called for “fully integrating” human resources within the Police Department. This new position is just one step in that direction.
Palenick said, “We are still understaffed in human resources.”
Good. Become more efficient with what you have. Just like the rest of the world. The taxpayer has had enough.
Oh well. Sometimes we all gotta do with less.
Thank you Wisconsin GOP! Cut tax dollars to cities; then the GOP cap the amount a city is able to raise property taxes! This budgetary crunch was predicted at the time ACT 10 was implemented! Yet all the GOP’ers said ‘Let’s use the tools to corral public workers.’ They have it too good for middle class workers. Well now it is time to use the tools on police, firemen and anyone else left at the tax payers expense! Now the police have to work overtime just let the low “morale” correctional prison workers! Thanks to the lack of insight by the GOP! Yes...do you all know me? Shield?
Still suffereing from Walker Derangement Syndrome. Pretty sure Racine is being run by the most liberal person I know.
First of all walkersfault, reach back and give a good hard tug. Yes, grab your shoulders and pull your head out of your behind. Put the blame where it belongs. Right on Cory "poster child for Dunkin Donuts" Mason and his band of city council jesters. While the rest of the surrounding area is thriving due to Walkers open for business policies, Racine is languishing and collapsing on itself! Highest unemployment rate in the state, while other areas have a worker shortage. 4th worst city for blacks to live! Dysfunctional school district while spending some of the highest dollar amounts per student, still wallows near the bottom of districts in Wisconsin. The city p'd away millions of dollars on pie in the sky projects. Only to see some developers get rich on it! Your mayor and your city make no effort to market themselves. Companies are not even putting Racine on their short list when it comes to company development or expansion. New business is going up all around Racine, and people like you wet their pants when a new coffee shop opens in downtown Racine. And be careful about your old business. If you haven't noticed, some are quietly leaving the city. Insinkerator comes to mind. They moved their shipping warehouse out to Mt Pleasant. Then they built the corporate headquarters there. And all that vacant land all around the headquarters won't be used for growing corn in the future. So you sit back and blame whoever you want, but look in the mirror, the person to really blame for the problems of Racine are apologist like you!!!! Until people like you hold Racine responsible for Racine's problems, nothing will ever change!
The criminals are celebrating now! Nice job Palenick! Now let’s pay more overtime and hire those additional attorneys that will cost more anyway not to mention additional lawsuits sure to come. Get out of Racine!
