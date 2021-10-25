Racine Police Department likely to get new Tasers, body cameras, dash cams in 2022

RACINE — The Racine Police Department will likely be getting all-new dash cameras and body cameras, and improved software for handling the footage recorded by those cameras, in 2022.
A line item in the proposed 2022 City of Racine budget, unveiled by Mayor Cory Mason last week, includes $450,000 for “AXON Products Body Cams, Tasers, Dash Cams.” The budget noted that “this is a multiyear commitment included in the 10-year capital plan.” Through 2026, the cost of the technology will likely be about $2 million, according to an RPD estimate.
The city’s planned commitment to Arizona-based Axon Enterprise Inc. would include a free upgrade on Tasers if an upgrade to Axon’s current model — the TASER 7 — is launched within a 5-year window.
CLICK HERE to read the Racine Police Department's breakdown of its planned Axon technology purchases for 2022 and beyond
Axon is the company that provides the Racine County Sheriff’s Office’s body cameras.
Racine Police Sgt. Chad Melby called the new software “a huge upgrade.”
“We see a very large amount of requests for body camera footage that, under the current capabilities, is a long and cumbersome process,” he said in an email. “Axon offers a very efficient way to fulfill these requests.”
According to a Racine Police Department summary of the technology it hopes to acquire next year: “Open records requests for body camera footage has drastically increased over the last several years. Using our current technology, this long and cumbersome process requires additional employee hours resulting in paid overtime costs. This technology would significantly reduce the time in which we could review and fulfill these requests.
“Our overarching goal is accountability and transparency assisted by technology.”
Axon’s promotional material promises law enforcement agencies that its new software for handling and editing video will “cut your redaction work in half.” Redaction work could include blurring faces and license plates, and trimming other sensitive or protected information.
Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said earlier this month, as reported by WITI-TV, that the cameras the city are currently using often need to be replaced after about 3 years while the Axon hardware would likely last at least 5 years. He added that the new software will give him “ability to do random inspections of body-worn footage to make sure that our officers are performing the way that they should be so we can be accountable to the people we serve.”