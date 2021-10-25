Racine Police Department likely to get new Tasers, body cameras, dash cams in 2022

“We see a very large amount of requests for body camera footage that, under the current capabilities, is a long and cumbersome process,” he said in an email. “Axon offers a very efficient way to fulfill these requests.”

According to a Racine Police Department summary of the technology it hopes to acquire next year: “Open records requests for body camera footage has drastically increased over the last several years. Using our current technology, this long and cumbersome process requires additional employee hours resulting in paid overtime costs. This technology would significantly reduce the time in which we could review and fulfill these requests.

“Our overarching goal is accountability and transparency assisted by technology.”

Axon’s promotional material promises law enforcement agencies that its new software for handling and editing video will “cut your redaction work in half.” Redaction work could include blurring faces and license plates, and trimming other sensitive or protected information.