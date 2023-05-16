RACINE — In response to the recent uptick in thefts of 2011-21 Kia and 2015-21 Hyundai vehicles in the City of Racine, the Racine Police Department is giving away free club-style anti-theft devices.

The devices will be available while supplies last to residents who own those model year vehicles. Proof of current registration, including the vehicle’s year, make and model, is required.

Eligible residents can pick up an anti-theft device at the RPD lobby at 730 Center St., Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., or at Racine Neighborhood Watch at 800 Center St., Room 316, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call Racine Neighborhood Watch at 262-637-5711.

