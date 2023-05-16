RACINE — In response to the recent uptick in thefts of 2011-21 Kia and 2015-21 Hyundai vehicles in the City of Racine, the Racine Police Department is giving away free club-style anti-theft devices.
The devices will be available while supplies last to residents who own those model year vehicles. Proof of current registration, including the vehicle’s year, make and model, is required.
Eligible residents can pick up an anti-theft device at the RPD lobby at 730 Center St., Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., or at Racine Neighborhood Watch at 800 Center St., Room 316, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Debbie McClung holds a Club Steering Wheel Lock for her 2017 Kia Sportage at her home March 14 in Denver. McClung said her car has been stolen twice.
Hyoung Chang, The Denver Post
For more information, call Racine Neighborhood Watch at 262-637-5711.
Officer Travis Brady, of the Racine Police Department's Community Oriented Policing program, talks about preventing youth crime by introducing young people to opportunities.
In photos and video: Racine Police Department's COP unit surprises, honors RUSD employees
Officer Travis Brady describes teacher Gretchen Carlson and presents award
Officer Travis Brady implements the ‘Walden wave’
Assistant Principal Jenny Jackson describes teacher Gretchen Carlson
RPD Officer Travis Brady of the COP House at 2437 Anthony Lane, as well as other members of the RPD, clap for educational assistant Donnell Taggart Friday at S.C. Johnson Elementary, 2420 Kentucky St.
Educational assistant Donnell Taggart laughs Friday at S.C. Johnson Elementary, 2420 Kentucky St.
The Rev. Tylre Butler of Hope City Church gives educational assistant Donnell Taggart her new award and gifts Friday at S.C. Johnson Elementary, 2420 Kentucky St.
The Rev. Tylre Butler of Hope City Church gives educational assistant Donnell Taggart her new award and gifts Friday at S.C. Johnson Elementary, 2420 Kentucky St.
Educational assistant Donnell Taggart at S.C. Johnson Elementary holds her new award and gifts Friday at the school, 2420 Kentucky St.
RPD Officer Travis Brady of the COP House at 2437 Anthony Lane speaks to students as educational assistant Donnell Taggart looks on Friday after receiving her award and gifts at S.C. Johnson Elementary, 2420 Kentucky St.
Educational assistant Donnell Taggart hugs a student Friday at S.C. Johnson Elementary, 2420 Kentucky St.
S.C. Johnson Elementary educational assistant Donnell Taggart, third from left, poses with fellow school staff, members of the Racine Police Department and Hope City Church on Friday at the school, 2420 Kentucky St.
S.C. Johnson Elementary educational assistant Donnell Taggart poses with fellow school staff, members of the Racine Police Department and Hope City Church on Friday at the school, 2420 Kentucky St.
Educational assistant Donnell Taggart at S.C. Johnson Elementary is praised by Racine Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Kristi Wilcox on Friday at the school, 2420 Kentucky St.
Educational assistant Donnell Taggart at S.C. Johnson Elementary is praised by fellow SCJE staff on Friday at the school, 2420 Kentucky St.
Walden III seventh grade science teacher Gretchen Carlson walks up to RPD Officer Travis Brady of the COP House at 2437 Anthony Lane to get her award Friday morning at the school, 2340 Mohr Ave.
Walden III seventh grade science teacher Gretchen Carlson walks up to RPD Officer Travis Brady of the COP House at 2437 Anthony Lane to get her award Friday morning at the school, 2340 Mohr Ave.
The Rev. Tylre Butler of Hope City Church speaks to students Friday morning at Walden III, 2340 Mohr Ave.
RPD Officer Travis Brady of the COP House at 2437 Anthony Lane speaks to students as Walden III seventh grade science teacher Gretchen Carlson looks on Friday morning at the school, 2340 Mohr Ave.
Walden III seventh grade science teacher Gretchen Carlson holds her award and gifts Friday morning at the school, 2340 Mohr Ave.
RPD Officer Travis Brady of the COP House at 2437 Anthony Lane speaks to students as Walden III seventh grade science teacher Gretchen Carlson looks on Friday morning at the school, 2340 Mohr Ave.
Walden III seventh grade science teacher Gretchen Carlson holds her award and gifts Friday morning at the school, 2340 Mohr Ave.
Walden III seventh grade science teacher Gretchen Carlson poses with fellow school staff, members of the Racine Police Department and Hope City Church on Friday at the school, 2340 Mohr Ave.
Walden III seventh grade science teacher Gretchen Carlson laughs with members of the Racine Police Department on Friday at the school, 2340 Mohr Ave., after receiving the Sunshine Award, a part of a new RPD Community Oriented Policing unit effort called Love Week, which honors Racine Unified employees.
Walden III seventh grade science teacher Gretchen Carlson gets a hug from a student Friday morning at the school, 2340 Mohr Ave.
Walden III seventh grade science teacher Gretchen Carlson gets a hug from a student Friday morning at the school, 2340 Mohr Ave.
Walden III seventh grade science teacher Gretchen Carlson laughs with students Friday morning at the school, 2340 Mohr Ave.
Walden III students cheer on seventh grade science teacher Gretchen Carlson after she won the RPD COP House Sunshine Award Friday morning at the school, 2340 Mohr Ave.
Walden III seventh grade science teacher Gretchen Carlson gets a hug Friday morning at the school, 2340 Mohr Ave.
Walden III seventh grade science teacher Gretchen Carlson, right, speaks with students Friday morning at the school, 2340 Mohr Ave.
Patricia Howard, center, is awarded by RPD Officer Travis Brady Friday morning at Red Apple Elementary, 914 St. Patrick St. Howard was also one of the lead organizers for Red Apple's cereal domino drop, which also took place Friday.
