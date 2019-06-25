RACINE — The Racine Police Department has released the route for Wednesday's funeral procession for slain Officer John Hetland.
Hetland was shot and killed at Teezers Bar and Grill on June 17 as he attempted to stop an armed robbery.
The procession is set to leave the site of services on Wednesday — A. F. Seibert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Drive in Kenosha — at about 2:15 p.m. to make its way to West Lawn Cemetery, located at Washington Avenue and 90th Street in Mount Pleasant.
The procession is set to take the following route:
- It will depart Siebert Hall northbound on Campus Drive;
- It will then head north on Highway 32 (Sheridan Road) in Somers and into Mount Pleasant;
- It will turn west (left) onto Chicory Road in Racine;
- From Chicory it will turn north (right) onto Memorial Drive;
- It will then turn east (right) onto 16th Street;
- At Main Street it will turn north (left);
- At 11th Street near Gateway Technical College, it will turn right (east);
- At Pershing Park Drive it will turn north and drive along the lakefront;
- At 6th Street the procession will turn left (west);
- At the traffic circle near City Hall the procession will veer westbound onto Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and will pass the Racine Police Department and the police car memorial to Officer Hetland.
- The procession will continue on Washington Avenue through Racine and into Mount Pleasant.
- At 90th Street, the procession will turn north (right) onto 90th Street.
- From there it will turn into West Lawn Memorial Park.
A press release from the Police Department advises that traffic delays should be expected in the area of the procession and asks that drivers use alternate routes. Among the major intersections that will experience temporary closures will be Washington Avenue and Ohio Street and Highway 31 and 20.
Hetland's family and the Racine Police Department have requested that media not be present for services on Wednesday.
If city employees want to participate in the ceremony they should do so on their own time. Other city employees have died while on duty, but no holiday was given. What does one days tax cost?
