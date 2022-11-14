Racine Police Chief finalist to become Cincinnati's next top cop

RACINE — Police Chief Maurice Robinson has applied for another job just 18 months after taking the helm of the Racine Police Department.

He was on a list of 13 candidates seeking the top job at the Cincinnati Police Department, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Friday, Nov. 11.

Robinson confirmed in a telephone interview with The Journal Times Monday that he submitted his credentials for consideration.

“That’s home,” he said of Cincinnati. “Everybody should understand home.”

Robinson stressed he was not looking for another job and had ignored the headhunters who reached out on behalf of other departments.

The Cincinnati Police Department has had an interim police chief since February. Robinson said he assumed the interim police chief would become the chief.

Instead, the city opted to open up the application process to candidates across the nation, and he decided to apply.

He said as a courtesy he had notified the City of Racine that he was applying for the position.

Mayor Cory Mason declined to comment on this story.

Robinson spent most of his career at the Cincinnati Police Department, where he began as a patrol officer in 2002. He was the commander of the criminal investigation division in 2021 when he left to take the top job at the RPD.

When asked during a public Q&A in March 2021 how long he would commit to Racine, Robinson said, “I would love to be here as long as you’ll have me.”

Challenges

Robinson began managing the RPD at a particularly difficult time, in part due to the uptick in violent crime.

There was also a mass exodus of personnel as long-time staff retired.

Former Police Chief Art Howell, whose retirement was repeatedly delayed due to a series of outside factors, retired March 31, 2021, after 37 years in an RPD uniform.

When Robinson started in May 2021, the city’s officers were without a new contract due to a dispute with the city over a change in benefits. That dispute has yet to be resolved and the city’s officers continue to work under the contract that expired on Dec. 31, 2020.

As of last month, the police department was short 20 officers from its maximum staffing of 189, and eight of its 169 officers are still in the academy.

Robinson said he would continue “fighting all the fights” underway to get additional personnel and a contract so RPD officers have “a living wage" and to “make their lives easier.”

He also said the safety of the people of Racine remained a priority, and he would continue to work for that.