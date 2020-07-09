Racine Police Chief Art Howell to retire at year's end

RACINE — After 36 years with the Racine Police Department and eight years as Chief, Art Howell announced he plans to retire at the end of the year.
“It is hard to overstate the importance of Art Howell’s contributions to Racine and the Police Department. His leadership within the community has been transformative,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason stated in an email. “He has been a trusted advisor to me as Mayor and I consider him a dear friend. There will eventually be a new Chief of Police, but there will never be another Chief Howell.”
During Howell’s time with the force, the City of Racine has seen a significant drop in violent crime: During a recent presentation with the Mayor’s Task Force on Police Reform, Howell showed that the city in 2019 had the lowest violent crime rate in 55 years. He’s also credited with the continued growth of community policing and cooperation between law enforcement agencies in Racine County.
But Howell’s tenure has had its share of challenges, including: the killing by officers of Donte Shannon, a young black man; a study showing low morale on the department; and the slaying of Officer John Hetland last year.
In a letter to the Police and Fire Commission, Howell stated that his retirement would be effective Dec. 31 unless a successor is found sooner. Howell said his goals in the meantime include working to restore of the Thelma Orr COP House, upgrade the West Sixth Street COP House and completion of the COP Playbook. Howell also plans to continue working with the Mayor’s Task Force on Police Reform.
“It was truly an honor to serve the citizens of Racine under your leadership, and it remains an honor to lead the outstanding men and women who serve our community as peace-keepers,” Howell said in his letter to Mason. “I will continue to make myself available as needed, with the expressed purpose of ensuring that the Racine Police Department is best-positioned to move forward and thrive under new leadership.”
Early experiences
Howell drew attention shortly after he joined the force in 1984 at the age of 22, for his influence on children as a member of an anti-gang unit with a white officer, Dean Stanton. Their partnership was compared with popular TV shows at the time, like “Miami Vice.” So when the unit was shut down temporarily during the winter due to budgetary reasons, The Journal Times wrote about how the team with a “TV-like image” was splitting up.
Several members of the public who worked with youth, including Chuck Tyler, who was then the head of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, advocated for the unit to operate year-round because of the impact it had on young people.
“Art and I go way back,” Tyler said about Howell’s retirement. “Growing up, he might have been six or seven years old, and he always somehow always had a vision to be a police chief … We’re losing a good man. Hopefully we’ll fill his place with another good man with a vision.”
After a few years, Howell was promoted to a traffic investigator, then in 1993 at the age of 31, was promoted to investigator. A few years later, Howell was promoted to sergeant and became the department’s public information officer, providing comment on investigations in high profile cases. Howell was also involved in a wide range of community-facing initiatives, such as the development and growth of community policing.
“Chief Howell’s commitment to community oriented policing has far exceeded its initial ambition and has become a model of excellence replicated around the country,” Mason said in a statement on Howell’s retirement.
By late 1999, Howell was promoted to sergeant and in 2006 he was promoted to deputy chief.
Commission controversy
In 2012, after Chief Kurt Wahlen announced his retirement, Howell was one of the top three candidates announced to fill the position. The process drew controversy from the very beginning as the Police and Fire Commission had paid $23,000 for a national search that brought in 20 applications, but the top three included officers already with the department.
Wahlen, who was acting as interim chief during the hiring process, told the Affirmative Action and Human Rights Commission that he and Howell, who had already expressed interest in the job, had only become aware of the job posting less than a week before applications were due.
One of the other candidates, Racine Lt. Carlos Lopez, had filed a complaint months earlier that Wahlen had overlooked him for at least two promotions. The third candidate was former New Bedford Police Chief Ronald Teachman who had been encouraged by Wahlen to apply.
When Teachman withdrew his application, the Police and Fire Commission decided to review previous applicants, drawing fire from the Police association, NAACP and city leaders, who called it “odd,” a “blatant ... injustice” and worried it sent “a terrible message.” Shortly after meeting in closed session with then Mayor John Dickert, the Commission reversed its decision.
One of the commissioners told The Journal Times at the time that its goal was to pick the best candidate, and that the decision to change the process had nothing to do with the race of the two remaining candidates.
In the end, the commission unanimously approved the appointment of Howell.
A divided community
On Jan. 17, 2018, Investigator Chad Stillman and Officer Peter Boeck, who were working as part of the city’s gang task force, shot and killed Donte Shannon, dividing the Racine community between those who believed the officers, who said that Shannon had a weapon, and those who did not. Protesters took to the streets and to City Hall to voice their frustration with the lack of information on the incident and why lethal force was used. The officers's actions were later ruled justifiable.
A few months after the shooting, a survey conducted by the police department’s union found low morale among officers. While most respondents responded favorably regarding community policing and counting on their co-workers, the majority also said working conditions were negative and compensation was unfavorable. A majority also said they felt that leadership was “out of touch” with rank-and-file officers.
Howell at the time attributed the working conditions comments to a national “anti-police” climate. A study commissioned by the mayor’s office refuted charges of favoritism for female and minority officers.
Later that year, the Police Department rolled out a plan to implement body cameras for officers. While community members commended the move, during a public comment period, members of the public wondered why there were stricter guidelines for when an officer could and could not turn off their camera and for when camera footage would be released to the public.
In June 15, 2019, Ty’Rese West was shot by Mount Pleasant Police Officer Eric Giese. Days later, Officer John Hetland was killed while attempting to stop an armed robbery, the first killing of a Racine Police officer in decades. The events were followed by protests against West’s killing and displays of public mourning of Hetland.
‘He’s earned it’
His law enforcement colleagues credit Howell for improving cooperation between the law enforcement agencies in Racine County.
“Chief Art Howell and I have worked shoulder to shoulder, oftentimes integrating our two agencies to accomplish our mission of public safety. Chief Howell’s steadfast leadership will surely be missed,” said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling. “On behalf of the women and men of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, I wish ‘Chief’ the very best of health and happiness in his retirement.”
Sturtevant Police Chief Sean M. Marschke, a past president of the state police chiefs association, credited Howell with greater inter-agency cooperation among law enforcement in Racine County.
“He has been instrumental in agencies working collectively together through several different initiatives like the Gang Task Force and the Human Trafficking Task Force, which we both have officers that are involved in,” said Marschke. “Inter-agency cooperation has been very helpful and works beneficially for both communities.”
He’s also credited with expanding the COP House program into Mount Pleasant and the continued growth of the community policing program.
“We started ours five or six years ago and he was instrumental in helping us out with planning and implementing what we do here. His experience with Community Oriented Policing will definitely be missed in our area for sure,” said Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens. “He’s been in law enforcement a long time. He’s earned it and I hope he has a long and healthy retirement.”
Howell has also been active in the Mayor’s Task Force for Police Reform, which was formed in response to the outcry over the killing George Floyd in Minneapolis. The task force’s mission to look into the department’s use-of-force policies and any other feedback — positive or negative — from the community about the department. In his resignation letter, Howell said he would continue to work with the task force as the commission conducts a search for his successor.
Tyler, is also on the Mayor’s Task Force for Police Reform.
“I’m happy for the chief, I’m sad for the City of Racine,” said Tyler.
