Racine Police Chief Art Howell to retire at year's end

“It was truly an honor to serve the citizens of Racine under your leadership, and it remains an honor to lead the outstanding men and women who serve our community as peace-keepers,” Howell said in his letter to Mason. “I will continue to make myself available as needed, with the expressed purpose of ensuring that the Racine Police Department is best-positioned to move forward and thrive under new leadership.”

Early experiences

Howell drew attention shortly after he joined the force in 1984 at the age of 22, for his influence on children as a member of an anti-gang unit with a white officer, Dean Stanton. Their partnership was compared with popular TV shows at the time, like “Miami Vice.” So when the unit was shut down temporarily during the winter due to budgetary reasons, The Journal Times wrote about how the team with a “TV-like image” was splitting up.

Several members of the public who worked with youth, including Chuck Tyler, who was then the head of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, advocated for the unit to operate year-round because of the impact it had on young people.