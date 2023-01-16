Racine police asking for assistance finding girl missing since Jan. 10

RACINE — A girl has been reported missing since Jan. 10 and Racine police are asking for assistance in locating her.
According to the Racine Police Department, Misty Smith was last seen Jan. 10 at approximately 7:40 a.m. wearing a grey fuzzy sweater, orange zip-up sweater, blue jeans and black boots. Smith was last seen leaving 1233 Wisconsin Ave.
It is currently unknown where she may have gone or who she may be with.
If you have any information regarding Misty's whereabouts please contact the RPD at 262-886-2300.
