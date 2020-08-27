Racine Police ask residents to share rumor information

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Due to recent events occurring in the City of Kenosha, citizens within surrounding communities including Racine have been inundated with rumors and social media posts of planned disturbances outside of the Kenosha area, according to Lt. Adam Malacara, public information officer, in a press release from the Racine Police Department.

To date, all rumors and related social media posts have been determined to be false, according to the release. In the interest of maintaining public safety, out of an abundance of caution, all information received must be taken seriously and properly vetted.

As the community works together to maintain order and public safety and security during these challenging times, specific steps have been taken to enhance communication and information-sharing between police officials and the citizens they serve.

In support of a public safety effort, local residents are encouraged to participate as follows: