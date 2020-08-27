Racine Police ask residents to share rumor information

RACINE — Due to recent events occurring in the City of Kenosha, citizens within surrounding communities including Racine have been inundated with rumors and social media posts of planned disturbances outside of the Kenosha area, according to Lt. Adam Malacara, public information officer, in a press release from the Racine Police Department.
To date, all rumors and related social media posts have been determined to be false, according to the release. In the interest of maintaining public safety, out of an abundance of caution, all information received must be taken seriously and properly vetted.
As the community works together to maintain order and public safety and security during these challenging times, specific steps have been taken to enhance communication and information-sharing between police officials and the citizens they serve.
In support of a public safety effort, local residents are encouraged to participate as follows:
- If you are not a current subscriber, sign up for the Racine Police Department's Nixle Alert Notification System at: https://local.nixle.com/register/. Subscribers will receive real-time alerts for critical information to be shared with area residents. Non-critical alerts (traffic, community or advisory messages) are available through this platform as well.
- To use a smartphone to share information regarding unconfirmed rumors, social media posts or other tips, download the TipSoft P3 mobile app at: http://racine.crimestoppersweb.com/sitemenu.aspx?P=P3App&ID=417.
- If a person observes suspicious activity, they are asked to report such information to the Racine Police Department immediately. Serious crimes should be reported via 9-1-1, while minor incidents may be reported to the Joint Dispatch Center at 262-886-2300.
- In order to prevent the digital spread of misinformation and to minimize the related adverse impact the spread of such information can have on area residents, refrain from sharing unverified social media posts.
- If a person receives information regarding rumored or planned disturbances, they are strongly encouraged to share such information immediately via Crime Stoppers at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=417&C=EC2329.
Once received, this information will be reviewed, vetted, and as necessary, communicated community-wide via Nixle and/or the RPD Facebook page as the department seeks to improve the accuracy of online content.
As always, those who wish to remain anonymous when reporting crimes or other information in support of public safety may contact Crime Stoppers of Racine County, Inc at 888-636-9330 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at racine.crimestoppersweb.com.
