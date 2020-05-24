Racine Police ask residents to be "socially responsible" this Memorial Day

RACINE — As Memorial Day is approaching, many families will gather for fellowship and celebration. Memorial Day also marks the unofficial beginning of summer, increasing the number of gatherings throughout the community.
Sgt. Chad Melby, public information officer for the Racine Police Department said in a press release that he wants to remind residents to stay safe and be socially responsible this weekend.
"Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, social gatherings occurring over the holiday weekend and beyond should be conducted in a safe, sound and socially responsible manner as we strive to promote order and maintain public safety," the press release said.
Last weekend, Racine Police Department officers responded to a residential disturbance where a large crowd was gathered. Upon arrival, officers encountered a large group of individuals who were attending a party in the area.
Events of this nature in the midst of a pandemic were irresponsible, placing all in attendance at risk, the press release said. In addition to placing themselves at risk, those in attendance placed their extended families at risk, members of the neighborhood and placed all responding officers at risk as well.
As of date, 39 members of the law enforcement and corrections community died in the line of duty after being exposed to the COVID-19 virus while protecting and serving communities throughout the nation.
To assist in keeping the community safe, citizens who observe violations are encouraged to follow this link where photos, video clips and or narratives of active violations may be communicated.
"As we work together as a community to reopen local businesses, church organizations and other facilities under the Forward Racine plan, we ask for your support in practicing respiratory etiquette, social distancing, and overall social responsibility," Melby said. "In so doing, we will maintain public safety through flattening the curve and reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus."
In addition, Racine Police Chief Art Howell added: In order to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to keep frontline public safety personnel safe, the following steps were taken:
- RPD officers are currently working an emergency schedule that allows for preemptive strategic quarantines.
- A new online reporting website was developed and this site will soon be available for members of the public to safely report calls for service that do not require an in person response.
- Low priority calls are addressed via telephone contact to avoid nonessential personal contact.
Howell also addressed concerns about issuing citations and/or public shaming of local businesses.
"During the past few weeks, the educational and informational community policing campaign has been extremely successful within the business community. Local business owners and the leadership of the local tavern league in particular, have maintained communication and worked in concert with police officials to keep area residents safe during this crisis."
"On the contrary, the department has received many citizen and Aldermanic complaints regarding disruptive activity at the neighborhood level in some areas. Such large gatherings present a threat to public safety and officer safety. As necessary, law enforcement intervention will occur as dictated by the circumstances of future disruptive activity."
Today's mugshots: May 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
David D Thompson
David (aka Corel Durant) D Thompson, 2800 block of Kenwood Drive, Racine, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Avery L Upendo
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Avery L Upendo, 1700 block of North Main Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Maurice Ward
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Maurice Ward, 1800 block of Roe Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Ismet Ameti
Ismet Ameti, 1500 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), imitation of controlled substance.
Donald P Frasier
Donald P Frasier, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Esther M McPherson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Esther M McPherson, 1000 block of Jackson Place, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Eric C Yttri
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Eric C Yttri, 1200 block of Jones Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Travis P Callow
Travis P Callow, 200 block of Third Street, Racine, armed robbery.
Jose M Colon Ortiz
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jose M Colon Ortiz, 700 block of Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, battery (great bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
Stephen C Hutchins
Stephen C Hutchins, 2100 block of Stonegate Road, Burlington, first degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Thomas J Kosinski II
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas J Kosinski II, 2700 block of 6 Mile Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Robert C McCarter
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert C McCarter, 2200 block of St. Clair Street, Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property.
