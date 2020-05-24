Racine Police ask residents to be "socially responsible" this Memorial Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — As Memorial Day is approaching, many families will gather for fellowship and celebration. Memorial Day also marks the unofficial beginning of summer, increasing the number of gatherings throughout the community.

Sgt. Chad Melby, public information officer for the Racine Police Department said in a press release that he wants to remind residents to stay safe and be socially responsible this weekend.

"Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, social gatherings occurring over the holiday weekend and beyond should be conducted in a safe, sound and socially responsible manner as we strive to promote order and maintain public safety," the press release said.

Last weekend, Racine Police Department officers responded to a residential disturbance where a large crowd was gathered. Upon arrival, officers encountered a large group of individuals who were attending a party in the area.

Events of this nature in the midst of a pandemic were irresponsible, placing all in attendance at risk, the press release said. In addition to placing themselves at risk, those in attendance placed their extended families at risk, members of the neighborhood and placed all responding officers at risk as well.