RACINE — You can now get accident reports online for the same price as picking one up from the Racine Police Department.
The RPD announced Wednesday that it has partnered with Crashdocs.org, an online service owned by CARFAX, to provide easier public access to accident reports, which is expected to save time for both residents and the Police Department.
Every accident that a Racine Police officer responds to should have a corresponding report that will be uploaded to the website. However, Crashdocs.org warns that it may take as long as a week for accident reports to become available online. As of Wednesday night, two accident reports from Monday were available from the Racine Police Department, although none were available from Tuesday.
Accident reports will only available on Crashdocs.org for 10 days, according to the Police Department. They cost $1.50 each, the same price as a hard-copy report. Payments can only be made using a VISA, MasterCard or American Express card.
Reports can still be picked up in person at the Police Department, 730 Center St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.