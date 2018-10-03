RACINE — You can now get accident reports online for the same price as picking one up from the Racine Police Department.

The RPD announced Wednesday that it has partnered with Crashdocs.org, an online service owned by CARFAX, to provide easier public access to accident reports, which is expected to save time for both residents and the Police Department.

Every accident that a Racine Police officer responds to should have a corresponding report that will be uploaded to the website. However, Crashdocs.org warns that it may take as long as a week for accident reports to become available online. As of Wednesday night, two accident reports from Monday were available from the Racine Police Department, although none were available from Tuesday.

Accident reports will only available on Crashdocs.org for 10 days, according to the Police Department. They cost $1.50 each, the same price as a hard-copy report. Payments can only be made using a VISA, MasterCard or American Express card.

Reports can still be picked up in person at the Police Department, 730 Center St.

