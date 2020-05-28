Racine playground program registration opens

The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department announced this week that they are accepting registration for the 2020 Playground Program, which begins on June 22.
The City of Racine will also be hosting a drop-off program for kids ages 7-14 at several neighborhood parks for free. According to the announcement, the PRCS staff is collaborating with health officials to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to keep participants “as safe as possible.”
Registration can be completed by mail with a check enclosed, by email to prcs@cityofracine.org, or by calling PRCS Administrative Offices at (262) 636-9131. Registration forms can be found at https://www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec/YouthSports/PlayGround/. Questions can be directed to 262-636-9131.
