Racine plans to 'publicly identify' businesses that violate orders

Reports can be made anonymously.

“We work closely with our community partners, that would be the biz community, religious community, government officials (and) citizens most importantly,” Howell said of his department’s Community Oriented Policing philosophy. “The objective is to mitigate problems through partnerships (and) problem solving. I can think of no greater need to come together than this particular pandemic.”

Asking public to report 'bad' actors

When asked if Howell thinks citizens will report local businesses for breaking the city’s order, the police chief replied “There’s no doubt.”

In the 1990s, crime in Racine was highest in the state. It’s now at record low levels for two reasons, Howell said. One of the main reasons for that drop in crime, Howell said, has been “the citizens who give information relative to where there is disorder."

“It will be no different in this scenario,” Howell continued. “As opposed to someone telling us who is selling drugs or who is shooting, they’ll tell us who is putting people’s lives in danger by not following this order.”