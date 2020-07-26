Racine Planning, Heritage and Design Commission approves requests

Despite the economic challenges posed by the global coronavirus pandemic, Dominion Development Project Manager Emily Garofalo said company officials are “continuing to push forward” with their Downtown Racine hotel development plans.

The circa-1925 Zahn’s building, vacant since the department store’s 1981 bankruptcy liquidation, was proposed to be a museum and children’s learning center in the early 2000s. Though some initial interior work was completed, the project was ultimately scuttled.

The $29 million, 80,000-square-foot boutique hotel proposed by Dominion Properties calls for renovation and restoration of the existing four-story Zahn’s building, as well as the construction of a harmonizing addition in the vacant lot immediately to the south. The proposed hotel would feature 80 guest rooms on the second through fourth floors, a theater and fitness center for guests, a ground floor restaurant/café, construction of a fifth floor structure featuring a rooftop bar and observation deck, and a 180-person first floor banquet/meeting facility among other amenities.

Hintz said the proposed “destination-type development” would “complement the area very nicely,” noting the redevelopment of Zahn’s and the neighboring lot would increase their property values “significantly,” as well as have a similar effect on nearby properties as well.