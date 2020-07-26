Racine Planning, Heritage and Design Commission approves requests

RACINE — Despite the economic toll exacted by the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, several projects in the City of Racine are moving forward, receiving the unanimous support of the city’s Planning, Heritage and Design Commission on Wednesday.
Rapids Plaza signage and remodel
With six conditions attached, Commission members approved a request from Bob Gleason, the new owner of Rapids Plaza, 2210-2400 Rapids Drive, for a minor amendment to the shopping center’s conditional use permit to allow for signage and façade remodeling at Rapids Plaza.
Matt Sadowski, assistant planner and principal planner for the Department of City Development, told commission members that the current scope of work at Rapids Plaza is focusing on various modifications to the center’s eastern wing, including the proposed installation of a 33x3-foot non-illuminated sign on the former Pick ‘n Save supermarket for Gleason’s planned Farmers Market @ 2210, a year-round farmer’s market development at 2210 Rapids Drove.
“It’s low-key but it gets the point across,” Sadowski said of the sign.
Gleason also sought and received approval for exterior façade renovations on Rapids Plaza’s long-vacant Sentry store, 2300 Rapids Drive, which closed in 1978.
Sadowski said façade renovations at the former Sentry will include restoration of the glazed teal blue brick facing common to then-parent E.R. Godfrey Company’s Sentry Foods supermarkets of the 1960s, as well as the reduction in the height of Sentry’s mansard/canopy overhang to a height of 12 inches.
Recent upgrades at Rapids Plaza by Gleason have included the start of seal-coating and striping work on the parking lot and removal of the mansard/canopy and supporting structures connecting Rapids Plaza’s east and west wings.
Rather than go with a typical unified façade design for Rapids Plaza’s east wing, Sadowski reported that Gleason was planning to maintain the character of the different existing facades of Sentry, Pick ‘n Save (Farmers Market @ 2210) and Grants (WIC, Family Furniture and Family Dollar) “to create visual interest.”
Sadowski said it’s expected that Gleason will return to the Planning, Heritage and Design Commission at a later date in regard to parking lot island landscaping and façade renovations for Rapids Plaza’s western wing, which includes anchor tenants Flex Fitness, Tip On Nails and Yellow Ginger Chinese Restaurant.
Target signs and façade
With six conditions attached, members of the Racine Planning, Heritage and Design Commission also approved a minor conditional use permit amendment allowing for the installation of updated signs and façade remodeling at Target, 5300 Durand Ave. The Racine Target, located immediately to the east of Regency Mall, opened in 1981.
The request, submitted by Eames Gilmore of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., and Amy Henry of St. Paul-based Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., encompasses refreshed landscaping, upgrading of the store’s free-standing pylon sign along Durand Avenue, a redesign of the store’s main customer entry façade, and the replacement of existing exterior signs on the store with contemporary Target branding signage.
“Target is proposing to refresh the exterior of this store with signage and façade improvements as part of a national effort to refresh the Target brand to a more contemporary appearance,” Henry explained to Sadowski in a March 6, 2020 letter.
Zahn’s project advancing
With eight conditions attached, the Racine Planning, Heritage and Design Commission approved a request submitted by Dominion Properties of Milwaukee, authorized agent for Milwaukee-based The Main Attraction, LLC, for a conditional use permit (CUP) to operate a hotel/motel, possibly with extended stay occupancy, in the former Zahn’s Department Store, 500 Main St. at Monument Square in Downtown Racine.
Dominion also successfully sought a certificate of appropriateness, as well as approval of exterior changes for the project.
“COVID delayed things,” Jeff Hintz, an associate planner for the Department of City Development, said of the project.
Earlier this month, the Racine City Council approved an amendment to Dominion’s development agreement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing back the deadline to start construction to Jan. 15. The amendment also offers another possible extension to July 15, 2021 if requested by the developer and the city determines Dominion has, in good faith, endeavored to start construction.
Despite the economic challenges posed by the global coronavirus pandemic, Dominion Development Project Manager Emily Garofalo said company officials are “continuing to push forward” with their Downtown Racine hotel development plans.
The circa-1925 Zahn’s building, vacant since the department store’s 1981 bankruptcy liquidation, was proposed to be a museum and children’s learning center in the early 2000s. Though some initial interior work was completed, the project was ultimately scuttled.
The $29 million, 80,000-square-foot boutique hotel proposed by Dominion Properties calls for renovation and restoration of the existing four-story Zahn’s building, as well as the construction of a harmonizing addition in the vacant lot immediately to the south. The proposed hotel would feature 80 guest rooms on the second through fourth floors, a theater and fitness center for guests, a ground floor restaurant/café, construction of a fifth floor structure featuring a rooftop bar and observation deck, and a 180-person first floor banquet/meeting facility among other amenities.
Hintz said the proposed “destination-type development” would “complement the area very nicely,” noting the redevelopment of Zahn’s and the neighboring lot would increase their property values “significantly,” as well as have a similar effect on nearby properties as well.
Hintz added the eco-friendly facility is targeted to be a certified Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Platinum facility. Plans call for geothermal heating and cooling and photovoltaic rooftop solar panels among other green features.
City of Racine District 9 Alderman Trevor Jung expressed excitement that the downtown hotel project slated for the Zahn’s site appears to be gaining momentum.
“This building has been vacant my entire life,” Jung said. “It is exciting to see something of this caliber move downtown.”
Garage raze order reviewed
While not requiring commission approval, the Planning Heritage and Design Commission reviewed a raze permit application for a garage at 1008 Grove Ave. The existing garage, in deteriorated condition, will be razed, with a new garage built on the site.
