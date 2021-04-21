RACINE — Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccination appointments have gone unfilled in Racine.

The city’s health department reports that it transferred 510 doses to other providers because there were so many unfilled appointments at Festival Hall the week of April 12, in addition to 93 cancellations or no-shows that week at the Festival Hall vaccination site. The week prior, there were only 217 cancellations or no shows and zero transfers of doses.

“In order for us to get control of this (pandemic), we need to be vaccinated,” said Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox.

Bowersox thinks some of that lack of demand should be blamed on the loss of trust in vaccinations after use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was put on pause last week, the result of 6 cases out of 6.8 million vaccinations — less than 1 per 1 million vaccinated — being linked to blood clots in the brain.

This local observation appears to break from national trends. According to polling from YouGov, overall trust in COVID-19 vaccines continues to grow in the U.S. even if belief that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is “safe” fell sharply over the past week.

Since the side effects are so rare and have been linked to no deaths, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he expects J&J vaccinations to resume “in some form” within a week.

On Monday night, Bowersox told the City Council that the vaccination clinic at Festival Hall still had 200 available vaccination appointments remaining this week that people had not been taken. The Central Racine County Health Department, which provides vaccines out of its office, 10005 Northwestern Ave. in the Franksville area of Caledonia, likewise had available appointments throughout the week as of Monday.

Smaller, non-community-based providers haven’t reported the same issues with filling vaccine appointments, but they also have had far fewer appointments to fill.

Jeremy Laffin, owner/pharmacist at Hometown Pharmacy, 3900 Erie St., said he has been receiving 186 doses per week in recent weeks, but is expecting that number to drop in the coming weeks unless he is able to establish new partnerships with community groups or employers to increase demand.

He’s found that connecting with established groups has been the best way to get shots in arms, such as holding on-site clinics at workplaces or by bringing vaccines to community groups. On Tuesday, Laffin provided 72 Pfizer shots to as many people in the gymnasium at St. Patrick Parish, 1100 Erie St.

Most of those who were vaccinated there were Hispanic and many didn’t speak English fluently, a barrier that has kept some from getting vaccinated through the mainstream channels of government-run sites or hospitals, even if they had bilingual options.

“It’s a community,” Hometown Pharmacy employee Azucena Mora said of St. Patrick; she is a member of the parish and was the one who connected Laffin with the church to set up the gymnasium clinic, of which there have been two so far. “You might feel more comfortable getting vaccinated with people who you’re comfortable with.”

Laffin has been concerned about the lack of equity in the rollout of vaccines so far, which is why he explicitly asked his staff to find more ways to connect with Racine’s Latino community — leading to the St. Patrick clinics.

According to state data, more than 38.2% of white Wisconsinites have received at least one vaccine dose, while only 17.6% of African American and 22.7% of Hispanic Wisconsinites had received one dose, as of Wednesday.

Racine, on all fronts, is behind the state average in terms of vaccine rollout; that’s the norm for urban and very rural areas, which have seen slower vaccination rates than other parts of the state, excluding Dane County where more than 54% of the population has received at least one dose.

City Epidemiologist Cody Pearce said Monday that, while more than 40% of people in the state have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 36.9% of county residents have had at least one dose, only 29.7% of City of Racine residents have had at least one dose and only 19.3% were completely vaccinated.

Dee Hölzel contributed to this report.

