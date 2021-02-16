Racine PETRO gas station near I-94 suffers roof cave-in; no injuries

YORKVILLE — A truck stop near the intersection of Interstate 94 and Highway 20 suffered a roof cave-in Tuesday, following a storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in eastern Racine County.
Racine PETRO, 717 S. Sylvania Ave., is expecting to be closed for 3 to 4 days.
"We don't know what caused it yet," Jim Willkomm, who co-owns the local multifaceted Willkomm's business that runs the PETRO — as well as The Dish in Mount Pleasant and Rocket Wash in Mount Pleasant, Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie — said in a Tuesday afternoon phone call.
Willkomm said that the part of the building where the roof collapse occurred was already closed off to the public due to construction, although a few workers were in the area. "They heard the rumbling, things started falling, and they got the heck out of the way. And no one was hurt, thank God," Willkomm said.
Utilities were then cut off and structural engineers were looking over the building Tuesday to identify what went wrong and how to address it.
The building has been under construction as it expands with the addition of Blue Badger Bar & Grill — which opened this month — and an O&H Danish Bakery, with a Taco Bell and Dunkin' Donuts planned. The business also houses a truck service business, performs Department of Transportation examinations and typically contains a barbershop, although the barbershop is closed amid the construction.
The cave-in occurred in the older part of the building, with the newer areas of the building "unaffected by the incident," according to a Willkomm's press release.
Police scanner reports indicate the cave-in occurred before 11 a.m. Tuesday. In the early afternoon, the Racine County Sherriff's Office and the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department were among the agencies whose personnel remained on scene.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Stumpf said Monday that Kenosha County saw an early official total of a foot of snow between Saturday night and Sunday.
He said his office was still waiting on additional data and that number would climb.
Reports from the Weather Service Sunday indicated snowfall totals closer to Lake Michigan could reach as high as 12 inches. Drifts in some places were even higher.
Other surrounding areas had observers report 7.6 inches in Twin Lakes, 8.5 in Pleasant Prairie and 10 in Silver Lake, according to the most recent update on Monday morning.
It was the most significant snow event in Kenosha County since 10 inches fell in 2015.