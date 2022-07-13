Racine peaceful protester charged with two misdemeanors. He plans to fight allegations

RACINE — Local activist Kejuan Goldsmith, 20, did not let his arrest on June 26 deter him from leading another “pro-Roe” demonstration in Downtown Racine on Sunday. Now facing criminal charges filed more than two weeks after the arrest, Goldsmith still doesn’t plan to slow his activism.

Sunday’s protest, organized by Goldsmith through his newly founded organization We the Change-makers, once again demonstrated on Monument Square in opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that officially overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24.

The Supreme Court ruling officially removed the requirement that all states must allow some abortions to be legal, returning the decision to the states. As a result, abortion became illegal in Wisconsin.

Goldsmith said he plans to fight the criminal charges. The charges are for obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. They were filed Wednesday. The maximum combined penalty would be for one year of incarceration and $11,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, a sergeant reported seeing protesters in the street on city cameras. Upon arrival, the sergeant “used his squad’s speaker to address the protestors” by telling them “to move out of the street and that they were able to protest on the sidewalk.” The majority of protesters complied.

The sergeant reported that Goldsmith stayed in the street and started the chant “Whose streets? Our streets!” The sergeant reported that he “yelled to Goldsmith that he was going to be arrested if he continued to block traffic.”

Goldsmith denied ignoring orders from police and said he moved to the sidewalk when he was told to. Video taken by other protesters shows Goldsmith being arrested within seconds of him stepping onto the sidewalk.

The complaint stated that Goldsmith “attempted to walk around” the sergeant “while still ignoring (the sergeant’s) verbal commands” at which point Goldsmith was arrested.

In a phone interview Wednesday, Goldsmith said the police narrative is inaccurate. He said he was complying with the officers’ initial orders to walk toward the sidewalk, and the officer approached him as he complied and then arrested him.

“I would describe my arrest as quick and effortless,” Goldsmith said in an interview. “There was never any resistance from me.”

Xavier Simmons, another Racine-based organizer who witnessed the June 26 arrest, said in a text to a reporter that day: “They (the police) told him (Goldsmith) to get out of the street. He got out of the street and they still handcuffed him.”

Goldsmith said that when police initially showed up at his June 26 protest, they told him he did not have a permit to protest on the street.

The arrest, Goldsmith said, “really motivated me to fight even harder for this fight.”

He was bonded out of the Racine County Jail within hours. He said his $600 bail was paid by an anonymous donor.

Inspiration

Influenced by the nonviolent and steadfast protest methods that became synonymous with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Goldsmith said he started We the Change-makers in hopes to reenergize young people.

“It was designed to empower the youth and its voices and to ensure that we create an equal and just society. The future is young, bright and equal. The future is ours. Let’s take it and own it,” Goldsmith said. “Our main goal is to find young potential leaders and give them the resources they need to be successful.”

When The Journal Times asked Goldsmith if he had any reaction to the charges being officially filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, Goldsmith replied in a text, “When our rights are under attack, we stand up and fight back!”

In a Facebook post, Goldsmith wrote “You guys they have officially charged me with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct!!! This is War!” The Facebook post was later edited to remove “This is War!”

An initial appearance for Goldsmith is scheduled for 2 p.m. on July 27 in the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.